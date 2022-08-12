Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment.

