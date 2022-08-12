Read full article on original website
thedowneypatriot.com
Third suspect arrested in police officer killing
DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor approached them, threatened them, The post Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Police seek assailants in Westlake stabbing attack
Police are looking for three men who are believed to have stabbed at least one person in Westlake Sunday night. The attack was reported at about 8:15 p.m., when officers responded to the 1800 block of West 7th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One patient ran to Los Angeles Fire Department Station […]
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
Downey PD arrest suspect seen firing gun shots into air
Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment.
foxla.com
Elderly man found dead in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
foxla.com
Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder
ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
Fontana Herald News
Man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is charged with five felonies, including throwing Molotov cocktail at her house
A 23-year-old man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is being charged with five felonies, ranging from stalking to using an incendiary device to cause an arson, according to the Montclair Police Department. On Aug. 9 at about 11 p.m., the Montclair P.D. responded to the 9000 block of...
foxla.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
KESQ
Alleged hit-and-run driver turns herself in after man killed
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Southern California crosswalk, authorities said. The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash Thursday evening...
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
2urbangirls.com
Murder convictions reversed in Compton shooting that left 3-year-old dead
LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Friday reversed the convictions of two ex-convicts for the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire during a shootout between the two men in the parking lot of a Compton liquor store. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd...
2urbangirls.com
Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
Two Sentenced to Life Without Parole in 13-Year-Old Girl's Killing
Two men convicted in the killing of a 13-year-old Whittier girl more than two decades ago were sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
