Downey, CA

Third suspect arrested in police officer killing

DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
DOWNEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor approached them, threatened them, The post Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Police seek assailants in Westlake stabbing attack

Police are looking for three men who are believed to have stabbed at least one person in Westlake Sunday night. The attack was reported at about 8:15 p.m., when officers responded to the 1800 block of West 7th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One patient ran to Los Angeles Fire Department Station […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Downey, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Monterey Park, CA
City
Downey, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Downey PD arrest suspect seen firing gun shots into air

Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment. 
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Elderly man found dead in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
COMPTON, CA
easyreadernews.com

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Alleged hit-and-run driver turns herself in after man killed

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Southern California crosswalk, authorities said. The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash Thursday evening...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA

