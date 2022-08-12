ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Former McLaren star Stoffel Vandoorne on finding a new home in Formula E as championship glory beckons

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHO0L_0hERNBz500

Four years after hitting the lowest of lows for any racing driver in single-seater motorsport , this weekend could – and in all likeliness should – see Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne grasp the biggest achievement of his career. That’s if, it should be said, winning Formula E ranks higher than competing for two years in Formula One at McLaren , ahead of the FE double-header finale starting tomorrow in Seoul.

Reflecting on a period of turmoil and upheaval at McLaren, Vandoorne was catapulted into a team suddenly unable to compete regularly for points, and acknowledges that it was simply “wrong time, wrong place” during that 2017-2018 period. In fact, having finished in the points during his debut as a test driver in Bahrain in 2016, the anticipated upward trajectory didn’t materialise. His best result was two seventh-place finishes in a row, in Singapore and Malaysia in 2017.

“I was always used to winning and fighting for victories – then I came into Formula One at the worst possible time,” 2015 GP2 winner Vandoorne tells The Independent . “Where the car and team was at the time… suddenly I was in a wrong dynamic where even getting a top-10 finish was extremely difficult to achieve.

“It’s a different motivation, you’re then looking for things to fight for. There was a lot of changeover at the team politically and that meant there was a lot of turnover within the organisation. It was a case of wrong time, wrong place. But I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to come here [Formula E] and find that passion and love for the sport again after that difficult period in Formula One.”

Formula E offered Vandoorne, as it has for so many drivers either unable to snatch a spot in the top echelon of the Formula pyramid or dropped from the mountain’s summit, an opportunity to continue racing on a global scale in a series that can only grow exponentially in a world where a focus on sustainability works hand-in-hand with profit. Now in its eighth season, this year’s worldwide road trip, which started in Saudi Arabia, concludes in South Korea this weekend, with the likes of Mexico City, New York and London sandwiched in between.

The “E-Prix” at the Excel Centre on the docks by the Thames a fortnight ago was a perfect illustration of Formula E’s potential. Attracting a young audience in city centres provides a platform unmatched by the traditional hegemon of F1. In another doubleheader, Vandoorne finished second and then fourth, stretching his lead at the top of the leaderboard to 36 points from New Zealander Mitch Evans in second, with two to go.

With Mercedes -EQ teammate and F1 wannabe Nyck de Vries triumphant last year, a historic double beckons for the Silver Arrows; a thriving side-show of the struggling F1 team in 2022.

“I just want to have the same approach – to have no mistakes and to put in some good qualifying laps,” Vandoorne says, having finished in the points in his past 11 races, a career-best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSMfw_0hERNBz500

“I would love to win this championship and tick it off; it would be an amazing feeling to win with Mercedes at this level of motorsport. Everyone is a professional driver here and the competition is super tight.”

Beyond the potential thrill of silverware in southeast Asia Vandoorne believes that, despite McLaren acquiring the Mercedes team for FE next year as Gen3 cars mark the start of a new era, his future is electric.

“I was happy to have a new challenge [post-F1],” he says. “I knew I was in good hands with Mercedes, even the support and feeling was quite different in the approach to what I had before that [at McLaren]. I felt more at home and became myself again – just focusing on what I’m good at, which is driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6aSi_0hERNBz500

“I see my future in Formula E now and I’ve managed to establish something here. The championship is slowly growing; this is my future.”

Despite the initial assertiveness, throwing Formula One’s notorious silly season into the mix given the chaotic start to the summer break means the question is, frankly, always there. Could a Formula E championship grab the attention of the F1 paddock? For Vandoorne, as unlikely as it seems, the door is always ajar. Of course it is.

“It’s exciting times, a lot of things are changing. If a team really wants me I’m sure someone will get in touch. My phone is ready!”

:: Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship reaches its conclusion in Seoul, South Korea with a doubleheader on 13 and 14 August

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo will not receive ‘another chance’ in F1 if he leaves McLaren, predicts Ralf Schumacher

Daniel Ricciardo won’t get another chance in Formula 1 should he not stay at McLaren next season, predicts former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher. Ricciardo has a contract at McLaren until the end of 2023 and put speculation over his future seemingly to bed last month when he insisted he wanted to see out his deal despite struggling this season. But McLaren have been heavily linked with Alpine test driver Oscar Piastri since the start of the summer break, with the 2021 F2 champion insisting he won’t be driving for Alpine next season despite the team announcing him as their...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoffel Vandoorne
The Independent

Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan battles to European 10,000m silver

Eilish McColgan followed up her 10,000 metres Commonwealth title with European Championships silver as she finished second behind Turkey’s Yasemin Can in Munich.The Scot got the better of Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter towards the end but could not catch Can, crossing the line 8.48 seconds behind in a time of 30mins 41.05secs.McColgan was seeking further glory after securing a first major title with her gold earlier this month at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she also claimed 5,000m silver.The 31-year-old told BBC Sport: “I’m pleased. I’m obviously disappointed – I would have loved to have become European champion tonight....
WORLD
topgear.com

Stoffel Vandoorne wins Formula E title as Mercedes leaves the sport

Belgian finishes second in Seoul to wrap up the drivers’ championship. Mercedes picks up teams' title. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Stoffel Vandoorne has won the 2021/22 FIA Formula E World Championship after finishing second...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Great Britain unable to add to cycling medal haul in Munich

Great Britain were unable to add to their track cycling medal haul at the European Championships on Monday as Pfeiffer Georgi and Oliver Wood missed out on omnium podium places.The penultimate day of velodrome action in Munich saw Georgi end up seventh in the women’s event while Wood came eighth in the men’s.Kian Emadi had earlier failed to make the final of the one kilometre time trial, finishing 12th in qualifying.Britain have so far accrued five medals in the track cycling, including Georgi securing elimination race silver and Wood contributing to a team pursuit bronze.Meanwhile, it was announced that Jack...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#New Challenge#Belgian#Fe
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff admits he still thinks about last year’s controversial Abu Dhabi GP ‘every day’

Max Verstappen has called on Red Bull to keep their foot to the floor despite his huge advantage in the Formula 1 title race. The Belgian-Dutchman, who had to wait until the final race of last season to beat Lewis Hamilton to a first drivers’ crown, holds an 80-point lead over Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc at the summer break.Despite Ferrari’s resurgence at the front of the grid, Verstappen has still won eight races including last time out in Hungary. Verstappen though is keen to keep pushing when racing resumes - at the Belgian Grand Prix - later this month.“I think...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'I think about it every day': Toto Wolff confesses the dramatic end to last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is still on his mind... but the Mercedes boss reveals he has 'made his peace' with 'deserving' champion Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff has revealed that he thinks about the dramatic events of last season's thrilling Abu Dhabi season-ending race on a daily basis. Wolff admitted he is still scarred by the memories of last season's disappointing end to what could have been yet another double-championship winning season in an interview with Autotrader, saying he thinks about the race 'every day'.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

England Netball: Roses drop to fourth in world rankings

England have dropped from third to fourth in the World Netball rankings after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2018 champions lost the bronze-medal match to New Zealand. Jamaica move up to third after taking silver at the Games. The ranking still secures qualification for the 2023...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Andy Murray makes GB Davis Cup squad as Jack Draper misses out

Andy Murray has been included in Great Britain’s Davis Cup team for the group stage of the competition in Glasgow next month but there is no place yet for rising star Jack Draper.Murray joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and world doubles number one Joe Salisbury in the line-up for Britain’s matches against the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.Twenty-year-old Draper has surged from outside the top 250 to 55 in the rankings this season but Murray, who is eight places higher, gets the nod to provide singles competition to Wimbledon semi-finalist Norrie and 23rd ranked Evans.Your...
TENNIS
RideApart

A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD

It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari FF Owner Faces Massive Bill After Losing Keys In Fight

For many, owning a Ferrari is the stuff of dreams. Whether it's a brand new Roma or something more classic, being handed the keys to your Prancing Horse must surely be one of life's greatest pleasures. But, as with anything in life, there are downsides. One unlucky Ferrari driver in South Africa is now facing a hefty bill after she lost the only key to her FF in an alleged bar fight, reports the country's Times Live.
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy