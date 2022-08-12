ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner gifts Kylie rare $100k Hermes Birkin bag for 25th birthday

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Kylie Jenner has been gifted a Hermes Birkin bag so rare that she says only “three” of its kind have ever been made.

The Kardashians star celebrated her 25 th birthday, which fell on Wednesday (10 August), with a private party on a yacht surrounded by friends and family.

Posting a video of the night to her TikTok account on Thursday (11 August), Jenner’s celebration was filled with tequila shots, fireworks and lavish presents.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, gifted her the super rare Hermes Birkin bag, which reportedly costs around US$100,000 (£81,949).

In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up two of Hermes’ signature bright orange boxes while all her guests watched.

The first box contained a pair of Hermes’ teddy orange slippers, which retails at £670.

Upon opening the second, larger box and removing the fabric sleeve protecting the bag, Jenner exclaims: “It’s gorgeous!”

She added: “I’ve never even seen anything like this before.”

In another clip, Jenner is seen cradling the tan leather bag in her arms and testing the zipper as a friend asks off-camera: “How many of these were made?”

“They made three of these,” she replies with a smile. “So silly.”

The newly-minted 25-year-old has previously been criticised for flaunting her wealth, and was most recently branded a “climate criminal” by social media users for allegedly using her private jet for short journeys.

She came under fire in July for posting a photograph of her and Travis Scott’s two private jets on Instagram and appearing to boast about them.

The mogul shared a black-and-white Instagram photograph of her and Scott hugging while flanked by their private planes, with the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

But the brag was met with backlash after fans called her post “obnoxious” and “out of touch”.

It came as the UK, parts of Western Europe, and many parts of the US faced a major ongoing heatwave, which experts have said is exacerbated by climate change .

The Independent

The Independent

