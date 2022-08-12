Robin Williams’s children pay tribute to ‘wonderful’ late father on eighth anniversary of his death

Robin Williams ’s children have shared poignant tributes to their “kind and joyful” father on the eight-year anniversary of his death.

Williams died by suicide aged 63 in 11 August 2014 following a misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

An autopsy subsequently revealed that the Dead Poets Society star had been unknowingly living with Lewy body dementia, a rare form of progressive dementia that affects thinking, reasoning and independent function.

On Thursday (11 August), his son Zak marked eight years since his father died with an emotional post shared on Twitter.

“Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were,” he wrote.

“I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”

The actor’s daughter Zelda also marked the day with a number of emotional messages.

She first posted a quote from Japanese author Murakami reading: “And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.”

Zelda then shared a list of suicide prevention resources, writing: “I don’t ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I’m trying.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.