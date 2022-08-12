ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Williams’s children pay tribute to ‘wonderful’ late father on eighth anniversary of his death

By Isobel Lewis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32B1iV_0hERN30W00

Robin Williams ’s children have shared poignant tributes to their “kind and joyful” father on the eight-year anniversary of his death.

Williams died by suicide aged 63 in 11 August 2014 following a misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

An autopsy subsequently revealed that the Dead Poets Society star had been unknowingly living with Lewy body dementia, a rare form of progressive dementia that affects thinking, reasoning and independent function.

On Thursday (11 August), his son Zak marked eight years since his father died with an emotional post shared on Twitter.

“Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were,” he wrote.

“I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”

The actor’s daughter Zelda also marked the day with a number of emotional messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xgt80_0hERN30W00

She first posted a quote from Japanese author Murakami reading: “And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348Ema_0hERN30W00

Zelda then shared a list of suicide prevention resources, writing: “I don’t ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I’m trying.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
MUSIC
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
