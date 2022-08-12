ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream As Needed Free Online

Cast: Vinicio Marchioni Valeria Solarino Luigi Fedele Nicola Siri Mirko Frezza. A 40-year-old world-famous chef with anger management issues is assigned to run a cooking class at a centre for young people with autism. Is As Needed on Netflix?. As Needed never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy