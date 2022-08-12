Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of honor guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
kpic
Lane County already reaching double-digits in water-related deaths
Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are stunning and quite inviting...
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kpic
Windigo Fire 1,052 acres with 70% containment; no change in fire behavior expected
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service reports that the Windigo Fire is 1,052 acres with 70% containment Monday. Crews will continue mop-up operations to ensure the fire does not grow out of its current footprint. Rehabilitation work has started on Forest Service Road 60. For the latest information on the Windigo Fire, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee part of legal team in lawsuit against University of Oregon DEI officer for blocking critic on Twitter
When government creates public forums for speech, the First Amendment applies. Vancouver attorney D. Angus Lee, of the Angus Lee Law Firm, PLLC., is part of a legal team representing Oregon resident and Portland State University Professor Bruce Gilley who filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday (Aug. 11) against an officer in the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion for blocking him from the division’s official Twitter account.
nbc16.com
Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg
Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
kezi.com
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community
CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lebanon-Express
County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection
Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
kptv.com
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon electric vehicle startup Arcimoto removes CEO Mark Frohnmayer
Update: Mark Frohnmayer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants three weeks before the company removed him as CEO. Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto has abruptly removed CEO Mark Frohnmayer, promoting another executive to run the company on an interim basis. Arcimoto’s announcement Friday didn’t explain...
WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
750thegame.com
Listen: Oregon WR Chase Cota Joins The BFT
UCLA wide receiver Chase Cota (23) scores during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Oregon wide receiver Chase Cota joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (weekdays from 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game) on...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two people were cited for an alleged disorderly conduct incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. officers located and charged two of the participants of a large disturbance that occurred Wednesday in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street.
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a single-vehicle wreck on Friday. A report from Oregon State Police said the accident took place just before 12:20 p.m. on Highway 38, two miles west of Scottsburg. Initial reports said the man was unconscious but breathing. Troopers responded and the operator was flown by REACH helicopter prior to their arrival. EMS personnel advised that the man had regained consciousness and was responsive prior to be flown out.
Comments / 0