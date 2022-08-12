Read full article on original website
NBC 10 News Today: Get Prepped for a Healthy and Productive School Year
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — School is back in session. That being said, it’s time for students and parents to get prepped for a healthy and productive school year. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
Louisiana Angler Shatters Private-Pond Bluegill State Record
Tim Trahan, 65, of Arcadia, Louisiana, didn’t have to travel far to catch a state-record bluegill. He hooked into the 2.24-pounder while fishing in his neighbor’s pond. “Actually, I was amazed by the size of it,” he told the Houma Courier. “I thought I was…fishing for sheepshead.”
5 Reasons To Visit Louisiana's Twin Cities
Situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou DeSiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana are two quaint river towns with big personalities. Thanks to the Robertson family from the A&E series, Duck Dynasty, you might be familiar with this north Louisiana area, but its charm stretches well beyond the people who call it home. Here, you can peruse blocks upon blocks of antiques, sink your teeth into catfish, and witness an ox, a goat, and countless other furry, feathered, or scaled pets strut in the annual Krew of Paws Mardi Gras parade. Here's why, among the aforementioned fun, Monroe-West Monroe is a North Louisiana must-visit.
“3-2-1 Blast Off!” workshop held in Union Parish August 13
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Youngsters interested in all things about rockets made their way to the Union Museum of History and Art for a one-day workshop. The workshop was led by Erin Doucet with Lyn and Mike Murphy; each educator gave youth insight into the fundamental principles of rocket propulsion along with hands-on rocket-building experience.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is searching for a new shelter cook. The organization has been operating without an official cook on staff for the past six weeks, according to Captain Jerry Casey, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Monroe. Captain Casey juggles...
Florists gifts Boley Elementary staff flowers ahead of school year
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Boley Elementary staff was greeted this morning by Sy Roberston with Carlstedt’s Florist in Monroe when they showed up with a truck full of flowers to promote an initiative, called Giving Someone Flowers For No Reason. The Wholesale Florist and Florist Supplier Association surprised...
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor- Vehicle Crash In Calhoun (Calhoun, LA)
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun. The crash happened on the 300 block of Griggs road at around 5:45 p.m. Three occupants were in the vehicle. One person sustained fatal [..]
Boley Elementary school hosts ribbon-cutting for brand new campus
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The new Boley Elementary School, rebuilt after the 2019 fire, is ready to welcome kids back to school. The original facility burned down in 2019 after a lightning strike hit the roof and fire spread in the attic. Boley Elementary School principal, Sandy Bates, says they are ready to take […]
Former NLU Hoops Standout & Longtime High School Coach Jesse Burnette Passes Away at Age 70
MONROE, La. – Jesse Burnette, a four-year letterman and two-year starter for legendary Northeast Louisiana head basketball coach Lenny Fant who later spent 45 years in the coaching profession including 38 at area high schools, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the age of 70. Burnette became just the third Black player to wear the NLU basketball uniform, following center Henry Steele (1968-72) and guard Andrew Harris (1968-72).
Street closure, all-way stop announced
Louisiana Tech has announced a pedestrian path that will be closed through the first weekend of September. The pedestrian pathway bridge over the railroad tracks between Railroad and Western Street will be closed to travel through Labor Day Weekend. This closure is to allow for continued work on the alumni brick walkway.
Winnsboro men greet students as they return to school
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 12, 2022, around 7 AM, Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace, “Winnsboro Elementary Proud,” local fathers, coaches, pastors, and City of Winnsboro employees joined together to greet students as they return to school. According to reports, approximately 50 men were at the event.
Monroe man accused of stealing cigarettes in drive-thru window; arrested
According to the victim, they chased and struck the suspect and they both fell on the roadway. The suspect dropped the stolen merchandise and left the scene.
Police: West Monroe man arrested for South 24th Street shooting; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, at 1:09 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched near the intersection of South 24th Street and Calypso Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a shooting. Around 4 AM, officers made contact with the victim of the shooting at […]
Vetville: Tech’s housing for returning vets
When World War II ended in 1945, millions of American troops were released from service. Some returned to previous jobs or the family farm. Others pursued dreams of going to college. Even in those days, affording college could be a challenge, especially to a returning serviceman with a new bride, maybe a child, no job, and little savings.
