West Monroe, LA

The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Louisiana's Twin Cities

Situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou DeSiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana are two quaint river towns with big personalities. Thanks to the Robertson family from the A&E series, Duck Dynasty, you might be familiar with this north Louisiana area, but its charm stretches well beyond the people who call it home. Here, you can peruse blocks upon blocks of antiques, sink your teeth into catfish, and witness an ox, a goat, and countless other furry, feathered, or scaled pets strut in the annual Krew of Paws Mardi Gras parade. Here's why, among the aforementioned fun, Monroe-West Monroe is a North Louisiana must-visit.
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

“3-2-1 Blast Off!” workshop held in Union Parish August 13

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Youngsters interested in all things about rockets made their way to the Union Museum of History and Art for a one-day workshop. The workshop was led by Erin Doucet with Lyn and Mike Murphy; each educator gave youth insight into the fundamental principles of rocket propulsion along with hands-on rocket-building experience.
UNION PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
West Monroe, LA
Lifestyle
City
West Monroe, LA
96.5 KVKI

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is searching for a new shelter cook. The organization has been operating without an official cook on staff for the past six weeks, according to Captain Jerry Casey, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Monroe. Captain Casey juggles...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Florists gifts Boley Elementary staff flowers ahead of school year

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Boley Elementary staff was greeted this morning by Sy Roberston with Carlstedt’s Florist in Monroe when they showed up with a truck full of flowers to promote an initiative, called Giving Someone Flowers For No Reason. The Wholesale Florist and Florist Supplier Association surprised...
MONROE, LA
Natchez Democrat

LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
MADISON PARISH, LA
ulmwarhawks.com

Former NLU Hoops Standout & Longtime High School Coach Jesse Burnette Passes Away at Age 70

MONROE, La. – Jesse Burnette, a four-year letterman and two-year starter for legendary Northeast Louisiana head basketball coach Lenny Fant who later spent 45 years in the coaching profession including 38 at area high schools, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the age of 70. Burnette became just the third Black player to wear the NLU basketball uniform, following center Henry Steele (1968-72) and guard Andrew Harris (1968-72).
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Street closure, all-way stop announced

Louisiana Tech has announced a pedestrian path that will be closed through the first weekend of September. The pedestrian pathway bridge over the railroad tracks between Railroad and Western Street will be closed to travel through Labor Day Weekend. This closure is to allow for continued work on the alumni brick walkway.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winnsboro men greet students as they return to school

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 12, 2022, around 7 AM, Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace, “Winnsboro Elementary Proud,” local fathers, coaches, pastors, and City of Winnsboro employees joined together to greet students as they return to school. According to reports, approximately 50 men were at the event.
WINNSBORO, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Vetville: Tech’s housing for returning vets

When World War II ended in 1945, millions of American troops were released from service. Some returned to previous jobs or the family farm. Others pursued dreams of going to college. Even in those days, affording college could be a challenge, especially to a returning serviceman with a new bride, maybe a child, no job, and little savings.
RUSTON, LA

