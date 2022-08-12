Read full article on original website
NUL baseball: Hornets bounce back in big way, force decisive Game 3
The Northern Utah League championship series will go to a third and decisive game for the third straight season.
Prep football: Turnovers costly for Riverhawks in opener
MILLVILLE — Heading into the 2022 football season, Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox knew turnovers needed to be a focus. First, he wanted the Riverhawk defense to create more. And obviously, the offense needed to secure the ball when in its possession.
Prep football: Solid season opener for Bobcats
SMITHFIELD — Sky View’s balanced offensive attack along with a physical defensive performance powered the Bobcats to a 35-14 win over 5A Salem Hills Friday night to open the 2022 football season. As with many season openers, both teams showed some first-game jitters early on, but Sky View...
Prep football: Grizzlies miss opportunities, fall to Vikings
NORTH LOGAN — Logan High School, temporarily borrowing Green Canyon’s football field, fell to Viewmont in its season opener Friday night, 30-16. The Grizzlies, in their crimson helmets, jerseys and pants threw for a touchdown, rushed for another, kicked a field goal and forced five turnovers in their loss to the 5A Vikings.
USU football: Weather cooperates for 2nd fall camp scrimmage
The weather cooperated this time around as fans were able to attend Utah State's second and final football scrimmage of fall camp. Just like last weekend, the defense looked sharp during a two-hour scrimmage as part of USU's Family Fun Day on Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
Another big win for Ridgeline’s girls soccer team
It was another encouraging result for Ridgeline’s girls soccer program. Emilee Skinner scored a goal and assisted on another as the Riverhawks traveled to Lehi and left with a 2-1 victory over 6A program Skyridge on Thursday. The Falcons went 13-6 a year ago and made it to the finals of the 6A state tournament.
At the twilight’s last gleaming: 8-year-old sings anthem at Preston rodeo
Tyli Sharp, daughter of David and Jamie Lynn Sharp of Clifton, Idaho, opened the first night of “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo” by singing the national anthem. What makes the appearance of Tyli unique is that she is 8 years old, one of the youngest performers to sing the anthem at the rodeo.
Hiking from Willow Flat to Bloomington Lake
Cache Valley is generally associated with Cache County, but of course the valley and adjacent mountains extend into Idaho, and the scenery and recreational opportunities are no less spectacular or abundant once you cross the state line. Heading into Idaho and through the town of Franklin, the first major drainage...
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
Mount Logan Middle School teacher named Utah History Teacher of the Year – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Gilder Lehrman Institute has named Mount Logan Middle School Teacher Ryan Mueller the 2022 Utah History Teacher of the Year. “It’s a huge honor to get this recognition,” Mueller said. “I was honestly really surprised when I found out a couple of weeks ago.”
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
Emergency responders tend to multiple accidents near Tremonton over weekend
Last weekend was a busy one for emergency personnel in the Tremonton/Garland area, who responded to at least three accidents in the area. On Saturday, Tremonton ambulances 32 and 35, along with the Rescue 31 fire engine responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Bear River Bottoms on Highway 102 east of Tremonton. Upon arrival, responders found that several bystanders had stopped and were holding the vehicle off of the driver, who was partially ejected.
Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property
COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
Major-Mathews wedding
Dale and Dawna Major of Avon are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Chet to Brindie Mathews, daughter of Colette and Cody Mathews of Hyrum. The couple will be sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception in their honor from 6 – 8:00 p.m. that evening at The Barn in Old Paradise, 10802 S. Hwy 165, Paradise, Utah. Chet is a graduate of Mountain Crest High School where he was active in 4-H, FFA, Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Cattle Series, hunting, riding, fishing and family activities. He served in the Ghana Cape Coast and Tennessee Knoxville Missions. He recently finished the BTech Meat Services Program, and will continue his employment with Haviland Training Stables, and will be seeking further employment in the Meat/Cattle Industry. Brindie is also a graduate of Mountain Crest High School, where she was active in FFA, FCCLA, FCHD Human Growth & Development and Interior Design courses. She grew up in agriculture and has worked on her family’s third generation mink farm since she can remember. She has continue her employment in the mink industry and will continue to do so until future endeavors take her alongside Chet in their agricultural pursuits. Chet and Brindie would like to thank their family and friends for their wonderful love and support over the years, and for the bridal showers given for Brindie — Many Thanks! After their marriage, the couple will reside in Nibley. They are registered on Amazon.
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
2 people transported to hospital after crash in northern Utah
GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Box Elder County. Garland Fire officials said they received a report of the crash at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday and responded to the scene on I-15 around mile marker 385, near Riverside.
Bountiful Police seeking public assistance on felony retail theft case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for public assistance on a felony retail theft case. If you know who the individual below is, please call dispatch at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002386. No further information is currently available.
Police arrest parents, girlfriend of fugitive charged in South Salt Lake killing
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people wanted in connection with a killing in a South Salt Lake grocery store parking lot have been on the run for three months. Now, police have arrested the parents of one of the suspects as well as his girlfriend, accusing them of helping the wanted fugitives avoid arrest.
