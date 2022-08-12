Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson reveals deadline for new contract with Ravens: 'We're coming up to it'
Lamar Jackson said there was a deadline for he and the Baltimore Ravens to reach an agreement on a new contract. That deadline is just a few weeks away. Playing on the fifth-year option in 2022, the Ravens franchise quarterback is hoping for a new contract soon. Negotiations with the Ravens will end once the regular season starts.
CBS Sports
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Making push for roster spot
Hodge is a strong candidate to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report. Hodge was signed by the Falcons this offseason after catching 13 of 27 targets for 157 yards across 16 games for the Lions last season. Atlanta made numerous moves to address its wideout corps, so he was expected to have stiff competition for a roster spot. Regardless, he appears to be standing out, as Bair relays that Hodge frequently is working with the first team and has put together a solid training camp. Hodge played 10 snaps (eight offensive) during the first quarter of Atlanta's preseason opener, catching his only target for 12 yards, and hit the sidelines with the rest of the starters, another sign he's trending towards being a lock for the initial 53-man roster.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Sean Mannion: Fills in as starter
Mannion got the start under center in place of Kirk Cousins (rest) in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders, going eight of 12 for 79 yards in the 26-20 loss. Mannion split reps with Kellen Mond (as expected), but it was the latter who was able to post the gaudier stat line (119 yards and two touchdowns), albeit against the Raiders' backup defenders in the second half of the exhibition. This is still undoubtedly Kirk Cousins' team, so Mannion and Mond will compete to be the veteran's backup in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Boye Mafe: Two sacks in first NFL action
Mafe posted three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. Mafe didn't start for the Seahawks, but he quickly made an impact by strip-sacking Mason Rudolph on the Steelers' third offensive drive. He later sacked rookie Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter for an eight-yard loss. The 23-year-old is an impressive athlete out of Minnesota who produced 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss over his final 19 college games. It's unclear if he'll be able to secure a starting role right away because Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have been impressive during training camp, too. Nevertheless, Mafe is worth having on IDP radars, especially in dynasty leagues.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Matt Foster: Sent down Monday
Foster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Foster made five relief appearances for the White Sox in August and posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in five innings. The right-hander had been with the major-league club since the start of the regular season but will head to the minors after Vince Velasquez (finger) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo
Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
CBS Sports
Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens
Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue
Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
CBS Sports
Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Injures shoulder
Leavitt (shoulder) left the game in the second quarter of the Packers' 28-21 loss to the 49ers Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. The injury came on a big hit from Leavitt to Ray-Ray McCloud that forced a fumble. Leavitt is expected to be a special teams contributor for the Packers after recording a career-high 35 tackles for the Raiders in 2021. With starting free safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) also missing time, Vernon Scott will take the bulk of snaps at the position for now.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Richie Grant: Plays 12 snaps in preseason opener
Grant played 12 defensive snaps but didn't record any counting stats during Friday's preseason loss to the Lions. Grant drew the start at strong safety and played 12 snaps across two defensive possessions. The 2021 second-round pick appeared in 16 games as a rookie and totaled 35 tackles. He never settled into a starter's role last year, but with Atlanta in the midst of a rebuild, it appears he'll get a shot to seize a starting gig to start 2022.
Yardbarker
The New York Giants might have something special in rookie LB Darrian Beavers
The New York Giants came away with a victory on Thursday night during their first preseason game in the 2022 season. The preseason opener featured the Giants’ starters versus the Patriots’ second team for the majority of the first quarter. But the Giants’ backups took over in the second quarter and a few of these unproven players began to make names for themselves. Rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers stood out in a major way during the preseason opener and seems to be a hidden gem on the New York Giants.
Comments / 0