Rash of thefts summon police warnings

Townsend Man Arrested for Aggravated Menacing After Pulling Gun on Royal Farms Clerk
NEWARK, DE – A Townsend man was arrested after he pulled a gun on a...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing
Delaware State Police arrested 29-year-old Asmar Wilks of Townsend, DE for aggravated menacing and related charged following an incident involving a handgun early Saturday morning. On August 13, 2022, at approximately 2:22 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE for a report of...
Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
PA Walmart Thief In Pagan's Motorcycle Gang Vest Busted With Loaded Handgun
A man trying to swipe items from Walmart by hiding them in a Pagan's Motorcycle Gang vest was busted with a loaded handgun that he wasn't licensed to carry, authorities in Delaware County said. Patrick Sean Griffin, Sr. was stopped by officers at the MacDade Boulevard store in Darby Township...
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Police Release Surveillance Image of Credit Card Theft Suspects
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards from a female victim at the Chop House Grille on July 20, 2022. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, when the victim had her credit cards...
firststateupdate.com
One killed in quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore
A quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore's Hamilton neighborhood killed one man and left a woman critically injured overnight.
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
Charging Docs: Driver shot firefighter in the eye, then ran him over and fled
A 20-year-old Baltimore woman faces a slew of charges after police say she shot a firefighter in the eye with a BB gun, before running them over with her car and fleeing.
Fleeing Suspect Busted With PCP, Crack-Cocaine, Stolen Handgun After Baltimore Crash: Police
A fleeing suspect was captured by police in Davidsonville with a stolen handgun and large amount of drugs, authorities say. Travis Moore, 40, was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle crash in the area of Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Is There a Serial Killer on the Loose in Dover? Police Respond
DOVER, DE – Reports have been circulating online that a serial killer is on the...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Kiamensi Gardens SWAT Raid, Two Charged
New Castle County Police update yesterday’s SWAT activity in Kiamensi Gardens. Offficials said during the month of July, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were investigating drug activity that was reportedly occurring on the 200 block of Binstead Avenue in the community of Kiamensi Gardens.
$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder
An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
fox29.com
Officials: 3 female suspects stole $5,000 in beauty supplies from Exton Ulta
EXTON, Pa. - Authorities in Chester County are investigating a theft from a local beauty store. The incident occurred at the Ulta store in Exton back on Aug. 6. Police say three female suspects entered the store, and one began grabbing merchandise while her alleged accomplices distracted employees. One of...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash
UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
Armed Carjacking with Shotgun Reported in Pasadena
PASADENA, MD – Police said an armed carjacking took place early Thursday morning in Pasadena....
Catalytic Converter Theft Reported in Cochranville
COCHRANVILLE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Avondale Station are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred sometime between July 24 and August 1. Authorities say that a catalytic converter was cut from a customer’s 2006 Honda LTD CR-V at Joseph’s Auto and Truck Center in Cochranville. The total loss is valued at $1,000.00.
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested on fraud charges
FELTON, Del. – A Felton woman was arrested earlier this week on multiple theft and fraud-related charges. Last week, Felton Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Abec Lane. Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Shelly Thompson was caring for the disabled elderly victim when she allegedly took the victim’s credit/debit card from his residence and made numerous withdrawals and purchases without the victim’s permission, totaling $494.57.
