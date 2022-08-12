Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Where is Xur August 12, 2022
Check out what Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2. He's located in the Hangar at the Tower this week.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ unveils its own version of Shoothouse map
Infinity Ward has revealed more details of a new map that’s coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 via a TikTok. According to the clip, the new map is called Farm 18 and was inspired by Modern Warfare‘s Shoothouse map. Geoff Smith, the director of multiplayer map...
Gamespot
Cult Of The Lamb: Best Weapons, Curses, And Tarot Cards
Massive Monster's Cult Of The Lamb is an adorably berserk addition to the roguelite genre and what it's become. It's inherently Devolver as it harvests the best bits of Enter The Gungeon, Stardew Valley, and The Binding Of Isaac, and to everyone's surprise, launches them all into a cult management sim. There are cute NPC followers, farm plots, gravesites, fighting pits, brainwashing rituals, and an evil fox in a cloak, and it's all underscored by an action-RPG combat system that's deeper than it first appears.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Dataminer Uncovers Seemingly Unreleased Trailer
Apex Legends is known for its amusing, well-animated trailers, event promos, and episodes of Stories from the Outlands. Typically, these trailers appear on the official Apex YouTube Channel or Twitter account long before they appear in the game, but that isn't the case with a new in-game trailer discovered by a prolific dataminer over the weekend.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Leak Appears To Reveal Shocking Story Developments
Just hours after a long-time Apex Legends dataminer revealed what appears to be an unreleased tutorial trailer, another discovery has been made--and this one has some very interesting narrative implications. The leak appears to show a page from an unreleased chapter of this season's story, and the contents are nothing short of electrifying.
Gamespot
The Perfect Garden
Gamespot
New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop
Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
Gamespot
Dann Fox & The Time Machine
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (August 12-16)
Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is rapidly dwindling away, which means there are only two more Trials of Osiris events left before a new season begins. Take advantage by diving into Destiny 2's toughest competitive event. Here's what weapon you can earn for going flawless in this weekend's Trials of Osiris and which map you'll be playing on.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $39.99
Good news, Nintendo Switch owners: select first-party Switch games are currently on sale for $39.99. That’s $20 off their MSRP, which is about the best you can hope for when it comes to discounts on games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario Golf: Super Rush. The deals are available on both physical and digital versions of most of the games, and at various retailers. You want links? Keep on scrolling.
Gamespot
MultiVersus Season 1 Patch Makes Battle Pass Progression Faster
The MultiVersus Season 1 patch notes have been released, introducing a fresh set of changes to the Warner Bros. platform fighter in two waves: the first today, and the second "shortly afterward." Battle pass progression gets a major boost in this new patch, with post-match point rewards doubling from five...
Elite Dangerous has ended a 2-year story with a big disaster and an update
A new update for Elite Dangerous has just landed, bringing an end to the long-running Azimuth Saga storyline, paving the way for the next chapter in the story, and fixing a ton of issues. Update 13 concludes the Azimuth Saga which has been running since late 2020 and introduces the...
Elden Ring: Ten best weapons guide
ELDEN Ring is FromSoftware’s most approachable game to date, offering you several options for what build you should create. Many have gone for builds based on magic or summons so that they can keep their distance from the bosses while they attack. Then there are the hardcore Soulsborne fans...
IGN
Ship of Fools - Release Date Trailer
Ship of Fools launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on November 22, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming co-op roguelike game to see some of the chaos that awaits. In Ship of Fools, take on colossal leviathans, uncover lost treasure, and attempt...
Richard Garriott's NFT MMO entreats you to 'buy land in the realm of Lord British'
An offer I simply must refuse.
ComicBook
Predator: Hunting Grounds Announces Prey DLC Pack
Predator: Hunting Grounds has gotten some new life via a Prey DLC pack. Predator: Hunting Grounds was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC, but it received a lot of mixed reviews. It takes the formula of games like Friday the 13th and puts players in the shoes of either a group of soldiers or a Predator, giving you the chance to wield the advanced weaponry of the incredibly advanced alien warrior. Sadly, the game hasn't had the most supportive player base, likely due to the mixed response to the title. As of right now, there are only 190 players playing Predator: Hunting Grounds on Steam with an all-time peak of 388 players, which is exceptionally low for any game.
Bungie has announced a huge nerf to a big problem in Destiny 2, plus a bunch of exotic buffs
Next season Thunderlord will get Overload rounds? Please stop, I can only Thor so hard.
NME
‘Apex Legends’ players aren’t happy with Season 14’s Ring changes
Apex Legends players have taken to Reddit to express their frustrations with the changes to the Ring brought in by Season 14. Season 14 of Apex Legends released last week (August 9), adding in a new character called Vantage, and making substantial updates to the Kings Canyon map. There were also changes to the Ring, which closes in at the start of each game, doing damage to those who are unlucky enough to find themselves outside its walls.
Madden 23 Early Access: Release Date, Time, Pre-Order, Free Trial
Everything you need to know about Madden NFL 23, including how to play early and when it will officially reach store shelves.
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Contain Missing Parts Discover By The Player
With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the series entered a new era of potential. Open-world games are still affected by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild today. Players are offered a broad selection of items to scavenge, explore areas, and discover shrines.
