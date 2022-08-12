Destiny 2 will be reworking certain exotics for the upcoming season 18. Destiny 2 is one of the most well-supported live service games out there. Despite releasing in 2017, Destiny 2 is still kicking and going incredibly strong with consistent updates. Of course, the original Destiny launched in 2014 and famously had a 1010-yearlan that never actually materialized because it didn't take long before Bungie just ditched this idea in favor of making a sequel that could actually sustain some of the ambition that the developer had (along with numerous other reasons). Five years later, Destiny 2 shows no signs of slowing down, though there is hope that a proper Destiny 3 will release in the coming years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO