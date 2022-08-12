ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Destiny 2 Will Rework Certain Exotics for Season 18

Destiny 2 will be reworking certain exotics for the upcoming season 18. Destiny 2 is one of the most well-supported live service games out there. Despite releasing in 2017, Destiny 2 is still kicking and going incredibly strong with consistent updates. Of course, the original Destiny launched in 2014 and famously had a 1010-yearlan that never actually materialized because it didn't take long before Bungie just ditched this idea in favor of making a sequel that could actually sustain some of the ambition that the developer had (along with numerous other reasons). Five years later, Destiny 2 shows no signs of slowing down, though there is hope that a proper Destiny 3 will release in the coming years.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Destiny 2 Cheat Maker Slams Bungie's Latest Lawsuit

It's been a few years since Bungie and Activision split, but that hasn't kept Bungie from making headlines. Sony's purchase of Bungie had the internet going wild following its announcement, and that merger will likely aid Bungie's primary intellectual property, "Destiny," as it sets its sights on Hollywood. More recently,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2 - A Review Of Solstice 2022

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osiris#Guns#Matchmaking#Video Game#The Alacrity Origin Trait#Exotics
HappyGamer

The Creator Of Destiny 2’s Cheats Insists That It Hasn’t Damaged The Game And Urges Bungie To Cooperate With Him

In May, a Seattle judge dismissed Bungie‘s lawsuit alleging copyright violations against cheat manufacturer AimJunkies, which presented a minor setback in the company’s legal effort against Destiny 2 cheat vendors. Bungie claimed that the production of exploits violated its copyright; however, AimJunkies defended its software as an original work, and the court decided.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cult Of The Lamb: Best Weapons, Curses, And Tarot Cards

Massive Monster's Cult Of The Lamb is an adorably berserk addition to the roguelite genre and what it's become. It's inherently Devolver as it harvests the best bits of Enter The Gungeon, Stardew Valley, and The Binding Of Isaac, and to everyone's surprise, launches them all into a cult management sim. There are cute NPC followers, farm plots, gravesites, fighting pits, brainwashing rituals, and an evil fox in a cloak, and it's all underscored by an action-RPG combat system that's deeper than it first appears.
HOBBIES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Dataminer Uncovers Seemingly Unreleased Trailer

Apex Legends is known for its amusing, well-animated trailers, event promos, and episodes of Stories from the Outlands. Typically, these trailers appear on the official Apex YouTube Channel or Twitter account long before they appear in the game, but that isn't the case with a new in-game trailer discovered by a prolific dataminer over the weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more

A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
GAMINGbible

Cheat Maker Goes To War With Bungie Over 'Destiny 2' Hacks

AimJunkies, a website which offers cheats for numerous multiplayer games including PUBG: Battlegrounds, Battlefield V, and previously, Destiny 2, has prepared a number of subpoenas (writs, commanding people to attend court) to retaliate against Bungie, who previously alleged copyright infringement against the site for their cheats, Eurogamer reports. Bungie accused the alleged creators of the software, Phoenix Digital Group, of the same thing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Deus Novum

Sign In to follow. Follow Deus Novum, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Samurai Creator

Sign In to follow. Follow Samurai Creator, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs give first look at Farm 18 map

Call of Duty‘s next game, Modern Warfare II, is about two and a half months away, but the developers are already showing off maps. In a new video on social media, Activision introduced a new map coming to MW2: Farm 18. Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity Ward, said the developers took elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House and implemented them into Farm 18.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News

Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Slaycation Paradise Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Get your bootstraps on for a vacation of a lifetime. Check out Slaycation Paradise details here, including release date, gameplay, and story. Slaycation Paradise Release Date: August 18, 2022 Slaycation Paradise comes out on August 18, 2022, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Slaycation Paradise is your typical top-down […] The post Slaycation Paradise Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

AEW: Fight Forever's Wacky Minigames Shown Off In New Trailer

A new trailer for AEW: Fight Forever has been revealed by THQ Nordic, showcasing a brief slice of gameplay and a few of the odd minigames that players can take part in. Presented by AEW commentator Tony Shiavone and former AEW Women's champion Dr. Britt Baker (DMD), the core gameplay showed off some of the attacks that players will be able to pull off.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation

A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy