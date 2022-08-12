ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelswithelle.com

55 Fun Date Spots In Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles has no shortage of things to do. By the transitive property, that means there’s also no shortage of date spots either!. Best known for its bountiful beaches and sunny weather, LA is the perfect place to enjoy a romantic day or evening out with your significant other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Must-Try Restaurants at The Point in El Segundo For Every Type of Foodie

From White Truffle Garlic Bread to Butternut Squash Pizza, These Restaurants Are Serving Up the Best of the Best. From Mediterranean meatballs to blueberry shortcake ice cream, The Point in El Segundo is serving up some of the best plates in SoCal. With summer coming to an end, it’s time to take advantage of SoCal’s unbeatable weather and find your new go-to favorite dinner spot. Whether you’re trying to find somewhere to impress a first date or you’re hitting the town for family night, here are a few of our favorite places to sip and savor at The Point. Dine Outdoors The Point.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
easyreadernews.com

11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes

Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

PBJ.LA Is Hosting An Incredible Scavenger Hunt And Angelenos Can Win Crazy Cash Prizes

This famous Grand Central Market shop specializes in a modern take on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. PBJ.LA toasts their sandwiches to perfection, making sure every bite is filled with their warm and gooey spread. They opened up in 2017, and Angelenos have been in love since. Together, they’ve been going half a decade strong. In celebration of their big anniversary, the famous PB&J spot is hosting an incredible scavenger hunt where Angelenos can win some crazy cash prizes. “It’s our way of saying thank you to the city that helped us stay open during the pandemic and kept us going for 5 long years!” shared PBJ.LA with Secret Media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#La Fitness#Calories#Workout Equipment#The Club Industry
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-12-2022 to 8-14-2022]

Okay folks… time to activate that weekend mindset. This August 12-14 in Los Angeles, catch a free roller skating party at the Santa Monica Pier, Amazon’s FYC Fest, a Brew at the Zoo, Getty 25 in Crenshaw, the Nisei Week opening parade in Little Tokyo, Silents Under the Stars at Paramount Ranch, Rethinking Essential at MOLAA, Nathaniel Rateliff at The Bowl, and MUCH more. Your to-do list starts below!
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
wallstreetwindow.com

Look At The House From The Movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High Today (Los Angeles Real Estate)

Who can forget the iconic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High? No one who grew up as a teenager in the 1980’s can forget it. There are scenes in that movie that are likely imprinted in your brain. So, what does the home look like today? It is still there and when you look at it you can see aspects of the movie in it and new looks to it too. Check out this video of this Los Angeles home in this real estate special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Luxury Destination Spas Worth the Drive

Indulging in a rejuvenating spa day often comes with the cliché that you must travel to far off locales like Bali or Thailand to find an award-winning spa. The reality? Tranquility seekers can find unforgettable luxury spa experiences close to home – whether they’re looking for a relaxing solo experience, intimate couples retreat or rounding up friends for a pampering weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: New pool is all washed up

I’m writing to vent a bit about the new West Hollywood aquatic center. I have been using the public pool at west hollywood for years and never really had major issues at the old facility. The staff is always great and I’m grateful for all they do however my issue is with the supervisors and lack of consistency. I was extremely excited to get back in the water this time around and understand that things are a little different since covid but this new registration system is so hard to navigate. I’ve tried making reservations for lap swim however the reservations are never posted when they tell you it will be up. For one they have such a broad window. I believe the signage states that reservations will be posted between Wednesday 9 pm and Thursday 9 am and even then they have not been posted on time for the last few weeks. Do they really expect you to sit there for 12 + hours checking every couple of minutes until they go live? That’s just absurd. The water fitness class is another headache. There are so many of us that can’t seem to figure it out that the staff at the front are now being forced to take reservations in person and just allow everyone in but only after harassing you about doing it on line or telling you to add yourself to a wait list that doesn’t even exist. It’s becoming extremely frustrating.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy