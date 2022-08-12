ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager to face FA inquiry over referee Taylor comments

The FA will investigate Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following Sunday's post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel was angry after Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The German suggested that Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'd never seen anything like it': Gary Neville admits Sergio Aguero's last-gasp strike to make Manchester City champions in 2012 'has to be' his most iconic Premier League moment, while Jamie Carragher opts for Liverpool ending their 30-year title wait in 2020

The last-gasp Sergio Aguero goal that gave Manchester City the Premier League title above their arch-rivals in 2012 is not a moment many Manchester United fans are in a rush to remember. United legend Gary Neville, though, could not resist looking back on arguably the most dramatic moment in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

