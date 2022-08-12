ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Dee Dee
2d ago

Tim Dunc and the Spurs were so underrated man...he's one of the greatest of all time...Top 10 player in my opinion...but he was quiet and soft spoken so people forgot about him.

Elaine Barnes
3d ago

So miss the big three! They were pretty special, and like Tony said, (I think it was him.) if they had played in New York or California, they would have been rock stars.

Armandina Guerrero
2d ago

I'm glad that it is finally mention cause for long while Manu Ginobili wasn't given the credit he deserve saw many games where he was super at the game but no mention of it great players all of them

