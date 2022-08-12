Read full article on original website
Lighter trades to start the work week
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. In...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)
Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
Get ready for more cars on the road as thousands of students head back to campus
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii
HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022) A tropical storm lashed out on parts of Japan, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds. Get ready for more cars on the road as thousands of students head back to campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Roads are about to get more crowded as...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Firefighters union: Prescribed burn could have contributed to huge Hawaii Island wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 16,400 acres. That’s the latest estimate on the Hawaii Island “Leilani” wildfire burning on the northwest slope of Mauna Kea. As flames move into a native forest area, federal firefighters say a prescribed burn weeks ago could have contributed to making the fire worse.
WATCH | Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election
With the votes counted, both major parties look toward unifying, next steps ahead of next election
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. “Today is a special day,” Green said, holding back tears as he addressed his election...
GOP race for governor excites Hawaii conservatives, but Republicans remain a minority
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island. The National Science Foundation is looking at investing in the controversial project. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A defense attorney says “the government...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls — and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy. Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7 years old, was walking home from...
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
Waving signs and making calls: Candidates make final push for primary election votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While much of Hawaii’s campaigning has shifted to online and mail, the political tradition of sign-waving was alive and well Saturday. Volunteers made a final push on primary election day ― especially those involved in the hotly-contested Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. “Every vote absolutely...
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
