BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager to face FA inquiry over referee Taylor comments
The FA will investigate Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following Sunday's post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel was angry after Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The German suggested that Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. "I...
'I'd never seen anything like it': Gary Neville admits Sergio Aguero's last-gasp strike to make Manchester City champions in 2012 'has to be' his most iconic Premier League moment, while Jamie Carragher opts for Liverpool ending their 30-year title wait in 2020
The last-gasp Sergio Aguero goal that gave Manchester City the Premier League title above their arch-rivals in 2012 is not a moment many Manchester United fans are in a rush to remember. United legend Gary Neville, though, could not resist looking back on arguably the most dramatic moment in the...
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Turkey's Kenyan-born Can wins second European 10,000m title
Turkey's Kenyan-born Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Monday as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals. Poland's Aleksandra Lisowska claimed the first title at the European championships, winning the women's marathon on the streets of Munich.
