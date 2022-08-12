ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

City
Pacific Grove, CA
KSBW.com

Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county

JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
theplanetD

25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022

Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel.  As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz

UPDATE, 2:36 p.m.- CAL FIRE crews say forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire. Crews say about three to five acres burned. No injuries or structures reported. Crews are expected to be on scene for hours. The cause is still under investigation. SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire has broken out at the The post UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Kaiser Mental Health Workers Prepare to Strike in Northern California, Central Valley

More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Northern California and the Central Valley are set to begin what organizers call an "open ended strike" Monday morning. Negotiations involving management and psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and chemical dependency counselors ended without resolution Saturday. The National Union...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm

SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who  can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release.  "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest Returns

Organizers and visitors were getting back in rhythm Saturday at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, after the pandemic forced it to turn down the volume. About 5,000 people attended the festival Saturday, bringing a much-needed boost to businesses hit hard by the pandemic. San Jose resident Kevin Sunkett has...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Homeless vets were said to be a local success story. So why does the latest data indicate otherwise?

While support for homeless veterans has been robust at both the state and national levels, a recent survey done in conjunction with February's one-day point-in-time count suggests that the situation in Santa Cruz County might not be as positive as local advocates believed. Was it an anomaly or is there a bigger problem to be addressed?
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

