Read full article on original website
Related
celebsbar.com
Beach closed as hunt launched for shark that threw man and pet dog into water
Shark that bit a paddleboard and threw a man and dog into the water. During the encounter the shark is said to have swum underneath the paddleboard, before turning and biting the board throwing the man and his dog into the water. City of Pacific Grove said the incident occurred...
lookout.co
The Great Morgani takes a bow: Santa Cruz performing artist Frank Lima retires his beloved alter ego
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. In case you’ve noticed that the world — or at least the public sphere...
Beaches in Central California shut down after man, dog escape shark bite
Lovers Point Beach and other nearby beaches in Pacific Grove are closed after a shark swam underneath and bit the paddleboard of a beachgoer in Monterey County.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to San Jose Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city’s Rose Garden neighbourhood at 3:18 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
KSBW.com
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Navy Week Kicks off for the first time in San Jose
(KRON) — Sailors descend on the South Bay for the first-ever Navy Week in San Jose. Lt. Commander Kevin Chambers joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin for a live discussion about the family-friendly event.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplanetD
25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022
Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz
UPDATE, 2:36 p.m.- CAL FIRE crews say forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire. Crews say about three to five acres burned. No injuries or structures reported. Crews are expected to be on scene for hours. The cause is still under investigation. SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire has broken out at the The post UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Prepare to Strike in Northern California, Central Valley
More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Northern California and the Central Valley are set to begin what organizers call an "open ended strike" Monday morning. Negotiations involving management and psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and chemical dependency counselors ended without resolution Saturday. The National Union...
One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness
After nearly two harrowing decades of living on the streets, Kellie Goodman finally has the keys to her first San Jose apartment. “I cried,” Goodman told San José Spotlight. “Then I took a long shower and jumped into bed. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time.”
15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm
SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Jazz Summer Fest Returns
Organizers and visitors were getting back in rhythm Saturday at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, after the pandemic forced it to turn down the volume. About 5,000 people attended the festival Saturday, bringing a much-needed boost to businesses hit hard by the pandemic. San Jose resident Kevin Sunkett has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
4 people killed in Hollister crash between a Tesla and a tractor-trailer
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Four people were killed in a crash in Hollister Sunday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver in a Tesla vehicle headed east on Highway 156 near Fairview veered into oncoming traffic. The Tesla crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The four passengers of the...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm
State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
Homeless vets were said to be a local success story. So why does the latest data indicate otherwise?
While support for homeless veterans has been robust at both the state and national levels, a recent survey done in conjunction with February's one-day point-in-time count suggests that the situation in Santa Cruz County might not be as positive as local advocates believed. Was it an anomaly or is there a bigger problem to be addressed?
Comments / 0