San Francisco, CA

KTLA

What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can

What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets this summer in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kcbx.org

Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market

The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week

Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theplanetD

25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022

Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Kite surfer rescued near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ArchDaily

603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects

‘This city is a point upon a map of fog’ Ambrose Bierce. The gridded hills of the city of San Francisco are a rolling topography of crystalline geometry which glisten in the Mediterranean light. Sweeping views from the Bay and hills are synoptic images that cement the city’s character. The exact order of repeating bays that line older streets reinforces this image at a more intimate scale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Southwest Flight Experiencing ‘Mechanical Issue' Returns Safely to Oakland Airport

A Southwest Airlines flight heading for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday due to a "mechanical issue," the airline said. Flight 1281, which left the airport at about 9:30 a.m. for Kahului Airport on Maui, landed safely back in Oakland just before 12:45 p.m., according to the airline and flight-tracking service FlightAware.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Air Quality Alert Issued for Bay Area for Monday

An air quality advisory is being issued for Monday for the Bay Area because wildfire smoke may drift into the region, air district officials said Sunday. This is not a Spare the Air alert, the officials said. Air district officials expect smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities

WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

