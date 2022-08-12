Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can
What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets this summer in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, […]
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
Historic Bay Area taiko drumming dojo on brink of closure due to rent hike
It was founded in 1968 by Seiichi Tanaka, who was instrumental in bringing Japan's taiko drumming to the U.S.
Luxury San Francisco high-rise 33 Tehama sees second major flood
"There is water flow in the elevator shafts," a complaint read.
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
SFist
Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week
Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
theplanetD
25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022
Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
Kite surfer rescued near Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person […]
ArchDaily
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects
‘This city is a point upon a map of fog’ Ambrose Bierce. The gridded hills of the city of San Francisco are a rolling topography of crystalline geometry which glisten in the Mediterranean light. Sweeping views from the Bay and hills are synoptic images that cement the city’s character. The exact order of repeating bays that line older streets reinforces this image at a more intimate scale.
thesfnews.com
Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials
SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
NBC Bay Area
Southwest Flight Experiencing ‘Mechanical Issue' Returns Safely to Oakland Airport
A Southwest Airlines flight heading for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday due to a "mechanical issue," the airline said. Flight 1281, which left the airport at about 9:30 a.m. for Kahului Airport on Maui, landed safely back in Oakland just before 12:45 p.m., according to the airline and flight-tracking service FlightAware.
NBC Bay Area
Air Quality Alert Issued for Bay Area for Monday
An air quality advisory is being issued for Monday for the Bay Area because wildfire smoke may drift into the region, air district officials said Sunday. This is not a Spare the Air alert, the officials said. Air district officials expect smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire to...
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
California wildfire, high temps prompt Bay Area Spare the Air Alert
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
KGO
Burglars repeatedly target SF Tenderloin's Asian-owned shop, costing hundreds in damages each time
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Asian-owned sandwich shop in San Francisco's Tenderloin district is under siege as burglars have been targeting the business at least twice a week for the past several months. It has gotten so bad at Lee's Sandwiches that every window up front has been boarded up...
Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities
WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
