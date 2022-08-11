If you've got some free time this evening, we have a suggestion for something you might want to do as the sun sets. Go outside or on your deck or your terrace, as the case may be, and glance up at the night sky. If you do, you'll be able to see a very special phenomenon. The planet Saturn - yes, that's the one with the rings - will look bigger and brighter than at any other time of the year.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO