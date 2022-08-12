ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, MD

Crowds turn out for Caroline-Dorchester Fair

By By TOM MCCALL
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgvbQ_0hERD1SK00

DENTON — The 4-H Park on Detour Road was hopping this weekend with live music, fresh lemonade, livestock competitions and carnival rides as the 2022 Caroline-Dorchester County Fair spanned Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Friday brought an epic summer rainstorm. There were fair queens and princesses, cake auctions and perfectly grilled chicken. There was even ax throwing. Underlying all the diversion was a spirit of community and giving back to its younger members.

Del. John Mautz, R-37B, said, “We are here to celebrate our heritage and in particular it is great to have all the kids here, because this is all for you guys. We’re doing it. We’re celebrating them and eventually it is going to be your show. So thank you all for being here. Thanks for everybody for putting this together and God bless everybody. Let’s celebrate.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Guanacos Melting Pot now open on Route 1 Rehoboth

Taking an if-not-now-probably-never approach, Celso and Xiomara Morales have opened Guanacos Melting Pot outside Rehoboth Beach. Starting as a dishwasher and working his way up to chef, Celso has been working in the kitchen at local restaurants for the past 14 years. He said he and Xiomara have been thinking about opening their own place for years.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way

PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
PITTSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dorchester County, MD
City
Denton, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Dorchester County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Denton, MD
Government
Cape Gazette

Don’t worry; be happy (hour)

Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!

We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Record Setting Prize Won at White Marlin Open

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - An angler got a record setting prize at the White Marlon Open in Ocean City. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, landed the winning fish earning more than $4.5 million. Duffie, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Food and Drink: Wilmington’s 2nd food hall; Waffle House coming to Bear; Häagen Dazs opening in Middletown

Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar is preparing for a fall opening in downtown Wilmington. The 12,000-square-foot culinary collective and indoor/outdoor bar will feature dining experiences from around the world, curated by HQ Hospitality co-founder and chef Akhtar Nawab, a release stated. HQ has food halls and restaurants in various...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Auction#Localevent#Local Life#Carnival Rides#Livestock#Festival#Caroline Dorchester Fair
Cape Gazette

Coming Soon in Wolfe Pointe!

Coming soon, and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-and one-half bathroom home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Canal front Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story great room with a stone wood burning fireplace with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, formal dining room, spectacular landscaping, patio, koi pond with water fall, and much, more! More Information and photos to come!
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

CHEER hosts 12th annual car and truck show

Dozens of classics and modern cars and trucks participated in the 12th annual CHEER Car, Truck and Bike Show held Aug. 7 at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. Proceeds benefit the many programs provided by CHEER Services for senior citizens throughout Sussex County.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall

If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Auctions
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 1: Conrad’s Seafood Market in Towson and Red Brick Station in White Marsh

The first day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was a busy local Towson and White Marsh day. Dr. Steve Elliott from Elliott Chiropractic and Gregg Landry of Towson Transfer have been friends with Nestor for three decades and shared the local business and community love at Conrad’s Seafood Market on Joppa Road to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
WHITE MARSH, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Anglers Lure Big Fish, Bigger Prizes

Hitting the beach, relaxing in a sand chair and listening to waves gently crash is a popular summer activity in our area, but for a special group of big fish anglers, their preferred view is from on the water, on the waves, often many miles away from the shore. From...
PASADENA, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications

Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
LEWES, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
Cape Gazette

Grotto Pizza debuts new menu items that fuse flavors

Pizza with a signature swirl is Grotto Pizza’s best-known dish, of course. But the Rehoboth Beach-based restaurant group’s menu is extensive, and new items this summer have pleasantly surprised some guests. For instance, diners can start their meal with shiitake mushroom pot stickers – tidy packages of savory...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Just Released 3 Building Lots off of Huff Rd. in the community of Quail Run

Just Released 3 Building Lots located in the brand new community of Quail Run located off of Huff Rd. Milton, De. Rare offering to purchase “ready to build” homesites with NO builder tie-in. Most lots are over a half acre in size and perc. for a Full Depth Gravity System. Low HOA fees with minimal requirements. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise from the back and sunset from the front of your new home. Quail Run is a small community of just 10 lots and custom homes located in a rural setting yet VERY close to downtown Milton, restaurants, theatre, kayaking, trails and water front Parks. Lots priced from $130,000 to $150,000. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for a private tour (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
MILTON, DE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
465
Followers
419
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy