Crowds turn out for Caroline-Dorchester Fair

DENTON — The 4-H Park on Detour Road was hopping this weekend with live music, fresh lemonade, livestock competitions and carnival rides as the 2022 Caroline-Dorchester County Fair spanned Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Friday brought an epic summer rainstorm. There were fair queens and princesses, cake auctions and perfectly grilled chicken. There was even ax throwing. Underlying all the diversion was a spirit of community and giving back to its younger members.

Del. John Mautz, R-37B, said, “We are here to celebrate our heritage and in particular it is great to have all the kids here, because this is all for you guys. We’re doing it. We’re celebrating them and eventually it is going to be your show. So thank you all for being here. Thanks for everybody for putting this together and God bless everybody. Let’s celebrate.”