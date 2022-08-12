ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Say Goodbye to Summer And The Bidding War in This Week’s Three Things to Know

It’s mid-August in Texas — the time for beaches, splash pads, sprinklers, and sand castles. It’s time to squeeze in that last-minute vacation before school or drink by the swimming pool. It’s the season when tiny bare feet of children race to escape hot concrete and jump to splash in, and the feet of adults typically race to buy their next home. But in typical 2022 fashion, that dynamic, among many things is upside down. Some of the inversions are good news, while others aren’t. Let’s examine both in this week’s Three Things to Know.
57-Acre Internet-Famous Venue Listed for $5.5 Million

An internet-famous wedding venue outside of Dallas was recently listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 57-acre property became an overnight Instagram sensation and has been the location of celebrity retreats and music video shoots. Still, current owner Jennifer Horowitz said the property has always been about family. When Horowitz...
Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022

I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
There’s No Filter on This Midway Hollow Rambler

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to 4135 Wilada Drive in hot Midway Hollow.This three-bedroom, two-bath listing by Mary Monkhouse of Compass is a gorgeous 1992-built ranch-style home that looks so on trend, you’d swear it was a new build. The 2,076-square-foot rambling ranch sits on an exceedingly rare half-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
A Greenland Hills Tudor With 1920s Charm And 2020s Style

New Tudor homes with old charm and modern amenities are difficult to find, especially in a conservation district. This Greenland Hills Tudor blends so seamlessly into this historic neighborhood it’s hard to tell it was built in 2012. If we are honest, so many of us want that charming...
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
The Eagles Bringing ‘Hotel California' Tour to Fort Worth

The Eagles are coming to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as part of their "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, Live Nation announced Thursday. Due to overwhelming demand, the band, including members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt with Vince Gill, is adding six dates to their tour including a show Nov. 25 in Fort Worth.
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant

Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
Goody Goody Liquor announces grand opening event in Keller

Goody Goody Liquor will hold a grand opening for its Keller location on Aug. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Goody Goody Liquor officials announced the store's grand opening in Keller will be Aug. 27. The newly constructed 18,000-square-foot store is located at 730 S. Main St. in Keller. The store is holding a sales event as part of the grand opening, according to an announcement on its website. The store offers a variety of alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer and liquor. It also sells various mixers, snacks and other items. The chain was founded in Dallas in 1964 and now has 23 other locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and Longview. www.goodygoody.com.
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

