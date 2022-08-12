AM Prep-Cooler Copy

CDC DROPS QUARANTINE, SCREENING RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) - The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes are driven by a recognition that — more than 2 1/2 years since the start of the pandemic — an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

RUSSELL’S NO. 6 BEING RETIRED ACROSS NBA, A 1ST FOR LEAGUE

UNDATED (AP) - Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league. The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams. Major League Baseball permanently retired No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the big league’s color barrier. And the NHL retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 in honor of that sport’s all-time scoring leader. NBA players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again.

UMBRELLA SWEPT BY WIND KILLS WOMAN AT SOUTH CAROLINA BEACH

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The Horry County Coroner’s Office says 63-year-old Tammy Perreault was hit by the umbrella around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Garden City beach. She died about an hour later at the hospital from chest trauma. Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they’re not anchored properly. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates about 3,000 people are injured by beach umbrellas every year.

SCIENTISTS USE TINY TRACKERS, PLANE TO FOLLOW MOTHS ON MOVE

NEW YORK (AP) - Scientists in Germany attached tiny trackers to giant moths looking for clues about insect migration. In a study published Thursday, researchers followed moths around in a small airplane to map out their journeys. They found that the moths flew in straight paths and used different strategies to deal with changing wind conditions. The research suggests that the moths have strong navigation skills, challenging earlier ideas that migrating insects are mostly getting blown around by the wind. Many questions remain about insect migration, which brings trillions of creatures across the globe each year.