WCAX
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A battle between residents and boaters in one Lake Champlain bay is making waves. Residents hand-delivered a note asking boaters to spend their time elsewhere. The letter reads pretty clearly that residents of Willsboro Bay want boaters to stay quiet or get out. But the town...
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
wwnytv.com
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways in Vermont (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Vermont is known for its natural beauty, mountains, and forests. Rivers cut through the countryside and small towns pop up alongside the road throughout the state. Many visitors are attracted by skiing and scenic hiking destinations, making it a great destination for a private couple’s retreat. In Vermont, you...
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
majorleaguefishing.com
TOP BAITS & PATTERNS: How Connell and the Top 10 Caught ’em at Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – While the Top 10 anglers competing on the final day of Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits fished all around Cayuga Lake for both largemouth and smallmouth bass, the drop-shot was king. Throughout the course of the six-day event, the 80-man field found success with other lures like crankbaits and vibrating jigs, but finesse fishing shined for both species at various depths and helped Dustin Connell claim his second Bass Pro Tour win of the season.
The country’s most beautiful foliage can be found at this Vermont destination, according to Country Living
Leaf-peeping bliss is a road trip away. Foliage season is around the corner and America’s top leaf peeping destination is here in New England, according to Country Living. The publication released a list of 50 of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to add to your bucket list right now and named Killington, Vermont, the most beautiful fall foliage destination in the U.S.
northcountrynow.com
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
Removal of small Reber dam could be big for salmon habitat
Nature Conservancy finds thousands of barriers to Lake Champlain. The dam behind the Reber Volunteer Fire Department near Willsboro is so small it’s not counted on the state’s inventory of over 500 Adirondack dams, but removing it could potentially restore six miles of Atlantic salmon spawning habitat. The...
Colchester contemplates changes to East Lake Shore Drive
The narrow road runs along Malletts Bay and is dotted with tiny camps and older homes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester contemplates changes to East Lake Shore Drive.
WCAX
Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook. St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter. Her post says...
WCAX
‘Funk on the Water’ gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Foam Brewers celebrated its five-year mark by putting on a ”Funk on the Water” event for the community. “It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters who love good beer to come enjoy great beer from the rest of the country while also showcasing some wonderful Vermont beers to the tourists coming to check it out,” said Matthew Wyley of South Burlington.
WCAX
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center. UVM men's basketball finishes perfect in preseason trip up North. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York state leaders say the Empire...
hwy.co
Where Is the Tallest Mountain in Vermont?
If you’ve done any traveling along the East Coast, you know the mountain ranges don’t compare in size to the mountain ranges of the West. But they’re still worth visiting and exploring. The hiking trails range from easy to strenuous, and the views will take your breath away. When you visit Vermont, you want to make sure you visit Mount Mansfield. The tallest mountain in Vermont, this peak offers stunning views over 4,000 feet above sea level.
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
Police: Flushing man drowns in Lake Taghkanic
After a four-hour search on Lake Taghkanic Saturday, first responders found a Flushing man dead.
newyorkalmanack.com
NNY Wildlife Management Areas Opening August 16th
During the 16-day open house, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County, including the posted refuge or wetland restricted areas, will be open to visitors each day from sunrise to sunset. Perch River WMA in Jefferson County will also be open to visitors with one exception-Perch Lake will be open daily from noon to sunset.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hosting online property tax foreclosure auction
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is set to host an online real estate auction next month. According to the officials, 85 parcels for located across St. Lawrence County for Tax Foreclosed Real Properties will be up for auction. All interested parties are required to complete...
wwnytv.com
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - Three St. Lawrence County towns and a school district won’t be seeing tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue after the state rejected a proposed solar project. “It’s up to the developer to want to appeal or to have a re-application...
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat. The Colchester Fire...
