NAI Horizon facilitates $3.95M sale and purchase of popular Glendale retail center

Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Major retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center
Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase of Queen Creek Crossing.
oucampus.org
Close to Everything & Great Price
We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
fox10phoenix.com
Diamonds are forever: Michael's Jewelers in downtown Phoenix still goes strong, 70 years later
PHOENIX - A beloved jewelry store owner continues to bring diamonds and smiles to the people of Phoenix more than 70 years after opening the shop in 1950. He’s full of fun stories and memories from over the years, and he does his best to keep up with the times while staying true to old traditions.
oucampus.org
1522 N Dorsey Lane
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath Tempe Patio Home - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath patio home just minutes to airport, ASU, walking trails, Loop 101 and Old Town, shops and parks! Home has been remodeled with one of a kind custom features throughout. Cozy great room with defined eating area and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included with lots of cabinets for storage. Tile and wood flooring throughout the home. Has all the necessary features including a 2 car garage, private patio and inside washer and dryer. The gated community offers, volleyball and pool. Excellent location close to freeways, shopping, dining & recreation galore. Rio Salado Golf Course, a park & a bike/exercise path are right behind the community that connects Tempe Town Lake & Scottsdale.
ABC 15 News
Car buyers not getting titles, leading to long delays and frustration
PHOENIX — When you buy a car and pay for it in full, you expect to get the title proving you own it. But more Arizona buyers are saying that's not happening. And the long delays, involving various businesses, are causing hassles for people like Kayle Frogge. "We paid...
oucampus.org
2420 W Glenrosa Ave
Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
azbigmedia.com
4 tips for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs
Scottsdale Community College recently announced a certification program aimed at cannabis entrepreneurs that focuses on cannabis business fundamentals. Cannabis has been legal in Arizona medicinally for 12 years, and recreationally for almost two years. Throughout Arizona, it has become a multibillion-dollar industry that many entrepreneurs are getting involved in. The...
oucampus.org
Baseline and Alma School
Perfect credit is not required. Pets are welcome under 35 lbs. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Balcony with every unit. Quaint property with Gas BBQ Grills.No criiminal background accepted here. Close to shopping, schools and golf courses. You will love your new home!. Location. Baseline and Alma School, Mesa,...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
fox10phoenix.com
Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation
People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
AZFamily
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
East Valley Tribune
Panel has mixed reaction to townhome-cottage plan
A developer is proposing a rental complex of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert. The land is currently half in town limits and half in Maricopa County with annexation, General Plan amendment and rezoning cases simultaneously making their way through the approval process, according to planner Noah Schumerth.
AZFamily
What to look for when reviewing your auto, home insurance premiums
U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Phoenix to discuss $25 million plan. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Phoenix to talk about a new plan for a bike and pedestrian bridge across Rio Salado River. Sex, Teens, and God -- Part 2. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Part 2. Mike...
gilbertsunnews.com
Cities bite big into public safety pension debt
East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa taco shop weathers economic challenges
In the best of times, Pedro Contreras sells about 1,000 meat tacos a week at Pedrito’s Mexican Food, his small taco shop on the corner of Country Club Drive and Main Street in Mesa. “Whatever meat you are thinking, I’ve got it here,” he brags. “Lingua, cabeza, and pollo,...
crankyflier.com
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
Endeavor Acquires Majority Stake In Collector Car Auctioneer Barrett-Jackson For $261 Million
Endeavor’s IMG has acquired a majority stake in Barrett-Jackson, a collector car auction and live events group, for just over $261 million in a cash and stock deal. Endeavor is taking 55% of the company for about $249 million in cash and 563,935 newly-issued Endeavor shares. IMG — which operates events including Frieze art fairs, the Madrid and Miami Open tennis tournaments, Formula Drift, and New York Fashion Week — will serve as Barrett-Jackson’s strategic partner. CEO Craig Jackson, who built Barrett-Jackson into a brand and lifestyle destinations for premium collector cars, and his Scottsdale, AZ-based team, including President Steve Davis, will look...
