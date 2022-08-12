Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
Dodgers’ Buehler to have elbow surgery, out for season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery, a setback for the team with the majors’ best record. The Dodgers announced Monday before the start of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers that Dr. Neal ElAttrache would perform the surgery on Aug. 23.
College Football Playoff announces where title game will be held in 2026
The goal for every major player in college football is to end up playing in the college football playoff championship game. This year the contest will be held in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, the home of last years Super Bowl champion Rams. The 2024 championship game was set for...
Former Raiders ED Carl Nassib finally finds landing spot, returning to Buccaneers
It’s been five months since the Raiders made Carl Nassib one of the team’s cap casualties. And today, he finally found a new home. It’s the same as his old home. Nassib has signed back with the Buccaneers where he played for two seasons in 2018-19. Those...
Comments / 0