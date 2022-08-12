Read full article on original website
College Bound Jocks Athlete of the Month: Ava Bradshaw, 2024 Standout Pitcher Continues to Improve… & Win Titles
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with College Bound Jocks, a “Marketing Company for Athletes” that, for over 15 years, has succeeded in its mission to help those looking to play at the college level how to “understand, plan and succeed in the college recruiting process.”. We are...
