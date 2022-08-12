ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football unranked in preseason AP Poll

Penn State has some work to do if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions came in unranked in the preseason AP Poll. With 160 votes in the poll, they factor in as the de facto 29th team in the standings. The last time the blue...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

A sit-down interview with former Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell | The 1-0 Podcast

From adjustments in eligibility rules to coaching staffs, plenty of changes have taken place in Penn State football since former linebacker Brandon Bell took the field. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down in an exclusive interview with Bell to talk in more detail about recent recruits and the potential of current linebackers for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
