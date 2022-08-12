Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State wrestler Brody Teske transfers to Big Ten rival Iowa from Northern Iowa
Former Penn State wrestler Brody Teske announced his second career collegiate transfer Sunday evening. In 2020, after less than two years in Happy Valley, the Duncombe, Iowa, native returned to his home state to wrestle for Northern Iowa midway through the campaign. After over two seasons with the Panthers, Teske...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football unranked in preseason AP Poll
Penn State has some work to do if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions came in unranked in the preseason AP Poll. With 160 votes in the poll, they factor in as the de facto 29th team in the standings. The last time the blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Caziah Holmes no longer listed on 2022 roster
Penn State lost one of its running backs Saturday morning. Nittany Lion sophomore Caziah Holmes didn't appear on Penn State's active roster on its website Saturday. He has not yet entered the transfer portal. The Titusville, Florida, native played for the blue and white for two seasons and finished the...
Digital Collegian
A sit-down interview with former Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell | The 1-0 Podcast
From adjustments in eligibility rules to coaching staffs, plenty of changes have taken place in Penn State football since former linebacker Brandon Bell took the field. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down in an exclusive interview with Bell to talk in more detail about recent recruits and the potential of current linebackers for the Nittany Lions.
Digital Collegian
State College Family Clothesline announces details about upcoming Lululemon launch
On Wednesday, The Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced the details in a Facebook post of its upcoming lululemon launch. The launched products are available in store on Aug 19 starting at 8 a.m., and customers are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m., according to the store’s Facebook post.
