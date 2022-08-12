ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Aug 12 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

BYH to those crying about the Mar a Lago search warrant. BMH, my first thought was which of the four or five cases involving the twice-impeached former president is this pertaining to?

BYH to those who claim that “the IRS is coming after you” with more agents. Nonsense. For decades, major corporations have lobbied Congress to reduce the number of IRS agents so the fat cats could keep all their dollars. The intent of more IRS agents is to go back to requiring the fat cats to pay their fair share instead of diving into the available loopholes.

BUH in Grifton. No grocery store in years but we have a 2-year-old sign that says we have one coming soon. Believe that?

What if teachers went around collecting million-dollar donations, and it was politicians having to sell wrapping paper and chocolate to fund their campaigns? Bless their hearts.

Trump in 2016: “If you’re innocent why do you need to take the Fifth Amendment?” Trump today: repeatedly pleading the Fifth.

BYH educate yourself about the IRS. Washington Post article states IRS technology dates from 1970s, uses Windows XP from 2001, sorting tables developed in 1962. Data from paper returns is still entered manually into a computer interface running COBOL from the disco era and a 10.2 million-return backlog. Talk about poor working conditions.

BYH to all the gullible people who believe government handouts are free. All government money comes from some sort of taxes. I agree that we should tax business. This is a great idea. Government taxes business and business increases the price of goods or services to cover the cost of taxes. People who pay little or no tax now pay their share indirectly. Its a win-win. There is no free lunch, everybody pays.

Can anyone explain why the DOJ and FBI went after Donald Trump and have not gone after Hunter Biden?

BYH, do any of the Democrats in the Senate and House have an independent mind and vote for the betterment of the country? Or do they all have a nose ring attached to a line that is tugged by Schumer and Pelosi. Seems like the latter is the case.

BYH Legislators. If you really want to help senior citizens, here’s an idea. Why not eliminate the school portion of our property taxes? Many states do it already. That would be a big help. Think about it, please.

Bless his heart, in his farewell address, George Washington warned us to avoid the “spirit of party,” and President Eisenhower warned us to beware the of military-industrial complex. Too bad we didn’t listen to either one of them.

Inflation reduction act gonna make rich people pay some taxes. What is this Venezuela? BMH

