ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State football unranked in preseason AP Poll

Penn State has some work to do if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions came in unranked in the preseason AP Poll. With 160 votes in the poll, they factor in as the de facto 29th team in the standings. The last time the blue...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Education
Digital Collegian

A sit-down interview with former Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell | The 1-0 Podcast

From adjustments in eligibility rules to coaching staffs, plenty of changes have taken place in Penn State football since former linebacker Brandon Bell took the field. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down in an exclusive interview with Bell to talk in more detail about recent recruits and the potential of current linebackers for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State experts push for mineral, rare earth industry in Pennsylvania

State College, Pa. — During a hearing at Penn State University, members of the House Majority Policy Committee discussed competition and supply chain issues in the critical mineral and rare earth element markets. Currently, the United States is almost completely reliant on imports for these materials, particularly from Russia and China. According to Dr. Sarma Pisupati, director of Penn State’s Center for Critical Minerals, developing the mineral and rare earth...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Students#Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
WTAJ

Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
DUBOIS, PA
wkok.com

Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported

HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
SHERMAN, NY
WTAJ

1 million square foot warehouse plans resubmitted in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn. On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting. On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
GALLITZIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy