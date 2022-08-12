Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is State College oversaturated with Penn State student housing? Officials share concerns
“We still have roughly the same number of students in our community, but development is drawing more and more of them to this downtown, concentrated area.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State football unranked in preseason AP Poll
Penn State has some work to do if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions came in unranked in the preseason AP Poll. With 160 votes in the poll, they factor in as the de facto 29th team in the standings. The last time the blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman, former 4-star recruit Ken Talley enters transfer portal
Penn State lost one of its freshmen before the start of the season Monday. Nittany Lion freshman defensive end Ken Talley has entered the transfer portal before the 2022 season kicks off, according to a tweet from Mike Farrell. Talley confirmed the news by retweeting it, and his Penn State roster page no longer exists.
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State wrestler Brody Teske transfers to Big Ten rival Iowa from Northern Iowa
Former Penn State wrestler Brody Teske announced his second career collegiate transfer Sunday evening. In 2020, after less than two years in Happy Valley, the Duncombe, Iowa, native returned to his home state to wrestle for Northern Iowa midway through the campaign. After over two seasons with the Panthers, Teske...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Caziah Holmes no longer listed on 2022 roster
Penn State lost one of its running backs Saturday morning. Nittany Lion sophomore Caziah Holmes didn't appear on Penn State's active roster on its website Saturday. He has not yet entered the transfer portal. The Titusville, Florida, native played for the blue and white for two seasons and finished the...
Digital Collegian
A sit-down interview with former Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell | The 1-0 Podcast
From adjustments in eligibility rules to coaching staffs, plenty of changes have taken place in Penn State football since former linebacker Brandon Bell took the field. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down in an exclusive interview with Bell to talk in more detail about recent recruits and the potential of current linebackers for the Nittany Lions.
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Penn State experts push for mineral, rare earth industry in Pennsylvania
State College, Pa. — During a hearing at Penn State University, members of the House Majority Policy Committee discussed competition and supply chain issues in the critical mineral and rare earth element markets. Currently, the United States is almost completely reliant on imports for these materials, particularly from Russia and China. According to Dr. Sarma Pisupati, director of Penn State’s Center for Critical Minerals, developing the mineral and rare earth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
State College Family Clothesline announces details about upcoming Lululemon launch
On Wednesday, The Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced the details in a Facebook post of its upcoming lululemon launch. The launched products are available in store on Aug 19 starting at 8 a.m., and customers are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m., according to the store’s Facebook post.
Major discount retail chain opens new store location in Pennsylvania
A major discount retail chain with over 140 store locations just opened another new store location in Pennsylvania this past week. Read on to learn more. If you like saving money on food, furniture, back-to-school supplies, and more, you will be excited to learn that Ocean State Job Lot has just opened a new store location in State College, PA.
A new discount retail store is now open in College Township. Here’s what to know
It takes over the former Giant grocery space that had been empty since 2019.
A Pennsylvania Water Authority Wades Into An Old Conspiracy-Theory Debate: Fluoridated Water
Apparently, in a move that not so long would have been dubbed the product of a conspiracy theory, a community water authority with jurisdiction over one of America’s biggest universities has voted to stop fluoridating its water. The State College Borough Water Authority, which oversees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
Short-term rentals, Airbnb & problems: State College Borough Council to mull over solutions
Some neighbors say short-term rentals are like living next to a hotel, but one retiree says they’re not sure they can remain in Happy Valley if the rules change.
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
A ‘nightmare.’ Bellefonte man headed to state prison for years after abuse of newborn
The 5-week-old was hospitalized in June 2021 for multiple injuries, including fractures and uncontrollable seizures.
wkok.com
Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported
HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
1 million square foot warehouse plans resubmitted in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn. On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting. On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over […]
Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
Comments / 0