‘We Really Want to Assess the Financial Stability of the County at This Time’—CEO Antle on Mendo’s Budget Showdown

mendofever.com
3rd District Supervisor John Haschak on Mendo’s Budget Showdown— ‘Costs Have Increased and Revenues are Flat’
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The County Budget has been the center of most discussions. People have asked me many questions. Are we really as broke as reported? How did this happen when we were supposedly flush with reserves? Why can’t the County hire more staff or at least pay the current staff decently? How did we end up with a $7 million deficit for the health care plan? What is happening with the combined Treasurer/Tax Collector/Auditor Controller position? What is the Board of Supervisors doing about this mess?
mendofever.com
How Serious is the County’s Alleged Fiscal Crunch, and Who is to be Believed? Who Knows—Op-Ed
Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com
PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’
The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
mendofever.com
County of Mendocino Seeks Input from Fire Survivors About Disaster Recovery Efforts
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County’s Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division:. The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery...
The Mendocino Voice
Adventist Health, Anthem Blue Cross reach agreement on contract negotiations
Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement in their contract negotiations just days shy of the contract’s expiration date, which was extended twice in the past month. The agreement means all Anthem insurance holders will continue to receive in-network care at all Adventist hospitals in Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
kymkemp.com
Old Growth Redwood Slated to be Cut, SB396 Needs to be Stopped, Says Letter Writer
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 12, 2022
Seasonable Weather | Hack Attack | Transparency Muddle | Boonville Farmers | Misguided Bill | Josephina Guenza | Glyphosate Documentary | Burroughs Painting | Ed Notes | Caspar Band | Mo Responds | Father/Daughter Johnson | MCOG Transit | Yesterday's Catch | Workers Strike | Ukraine | FBIden | War Expanding | Jean-Jacques Sempe | Israeli Assault | Shuts Up | Newscast Parody | Haight-Ashbury | Midget Prerogative | Cat Team | Presidential Candidates | Teacher Shortage | Beware NewsGuard | Hat Poster | The Bullshit | Savile Row.
mendofever.com
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
mendofever.com
Hopland Cemetery: The Struggle to Preserve and Persevere
The following is a press release issued by the Hopland Cemetery:. The little town everyone drives through, just past the green bridge on Highway 101 may not seem like much, but at one time it was the site of the largest Hop farm in the United States (at least that’s what the tourist brochures said), Duncan Springs resort was a booming business, along with a hotel and rail station back in the 1880s when Sanel became “Hop-Land”. Before all that, it was the land of Fernando Feliz, a cattleman with a Spanish land grant of over 17,000 acres and over 10,000 head of cattle grazing in its golden hills. And before that, it was the site of a large Pomo village, Apple Tree Village, boasting up to possibly 1500 indigenous inhabitants at one point, living along the Russian River with land routes from Lakeport along Parsons Creek all the way to the Coast. In 1883, the Catholic clergy built a church and a school along what is now approximately East of the 12000 block of Old River Road, and with that church was a cemetery used until 1907 which gradually disappeared to ruin once the church moved to town. But the Feliz family cemetery was near the town of Old Hopland and as early as 1840, the Feliz family allowed this site to be used for local internments. This is now the Hopland Cemetery.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
mendofever.com
A Big Rig Collides with a PG&E Service Truck Blocking Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
mendofever.com
It’s Back to School Time, Ukiah! Stay Alert, Drive Safely, and Keep Our Kids Safe
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Unified School District:. Ukiah Unified schools are back in session starting on August 22, 2022, and it’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are going back to school. Back to school brings more traffic congestion. School buses are loading passengers, kids on bikes are hurrying to get to school, and parents drop their kids off before work.
mendofever.com
Minor Earthquake Rattles Willits
The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information database indicates a small earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale shook the earth approximately 2 kilometers east of Willits. The earthquake occured at 10:43 a.m. According to USGS’s “Did You Feel It” map, the quake is considered weak and no damage...
kymkemp.com
101 Closed Between Ukiah and Hopland After Crash
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
mendofever.com
Point Arena’s Good Buy Clothes Donates Over $25,000 to Local Non-Profits Between 2021-2022
The following is a press release issued by Good Buy Clothes in Point Arena:. Thanks to the community and visitors who shopped at Good Buy Clothes, we are pleased to announce donations totaling $25,500 were made to various local nonprofits for 2021/22! Recipients include Acorn Windy Hollow Farms, Redwood Coast Educational Foundation, Gualala Food Bank, South Coast Food Bank, Gualala Rotary, Meals on Wheels, RCMS-Hospice, Coast Community Library, Mendonoma Health Alliance, PAHS Triathlon, Pacific Community Charter School and Project Santa.
theava.com
There Aren’t Words…
On Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Sally Arellano who said their two missing children had been left at Ukiah’s Motel 6 on North State in the care of Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, of Ukiah. At...
mendofever.com
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
mendofever.com
As the Laytonville Public Library Takes Shape, Residents are Invited to the Pop-Up Library
The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. As the Mendocino County Library works toward the completion of the new Laytonville Branch, we will be offering Pop-Up Library Days with our Outreach van the first and third Saturdays of the month beginning August 6th and running through December 3rd. Pop-Up library hours will be on site at the Laytonville Branch from 11am – 2pm, weather permitting.
mendofever.com
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury
The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
