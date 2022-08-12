ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Colorado Newsline

Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues

A group of Colorado business elites has made its name known in state politics. But membership in the conservative group that lobbies for property tax cuts and maintaining the Denver camping ban is not exclusive to presidents and CEOs of private companies. Higher-ups in publicly-funded institutions such as universities have a seat at the table, […] The post Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia

At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Developer must compile with Louisville code; libraries deliver limitless dividends; we need more political parties

Cathern Smith: Redtail Ridge: City must make developer compile with code. The Louisville Planning Commission must act to ensure that Redtail Ridge fully complies with the City Code now and in the future. Brue Baukol, the developer, recently, announced a pivot to biotechnology. The City Code requires developments to “promote the health, safety, convenience, order, prosperity and welfare of the present and future inhabitants of the city.” Questions need to be asked and answered.
LOUISVILLE, CO
Aurora, CO
Business
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
David Heitz

Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas

An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
AURORA, CO
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Power 102.9 NoCo

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver suburbs lose police chiefs

Nine police chiefs in departments surrounding Denver have left their posts this past year through retirements, reassignments or firings. Why it matters: Police chiefs implement and oversee policies and rules for rank-and-file officers, and each one is often the face of their agency. Departments across the country are struggling with staffing shortages as crime levels across the country rise to historic levels. Driving the news: Nine local chiefs have left their jobs since August 2021, the Denver Post reported. They include chiefs in municipalities as large as Aurora, home to nearly 390,000 residents, and as small as Morrison,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
#Air Defense#Air Base#Us Air#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Buckley Space Force Base#The Air National Guard
McKnight's

After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway

A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
DENVER, CO
denvergazette.com

LETTERS: Sad day in Denver history; examples of convenience

As a native of Denver, my grandparents would take my brother and I to City Park every weekend. This would date back to the late 1950s. We would visit the Kit Carson Statue, feed the ducks at Duck Lake, ride the train and visit Cookie the Elephant in the Elephant House. What a great place to visit.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

COVID-19 revaccination recommended for patients at 2 Colorado clinics

WHEATRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a health alert on Friday for people who received COVID-19 vaccines at two clinics. The alert is for anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the following locations between the following dates:. 1. Wheatridge-based Colorado...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
Westword

Gary Shapiro on Decision to Retire After Almost Forty Years at 9News

Gary Shapiro, anchor of 9News's ultra-successful morning-news broadcast, just announced his decision to retire in December after nearly four decades at the station, and he admits that schedule hasn't been easy. "It's a brutal shift," he notes. "You really have to love what you do. Luckily, I did love what...
DENVER, CO

