Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues
A group of Colorado business elites has made its name known in state politics. But membership in the conservative group that lobbies for property tax cuts and maintaining the Denver camping ban is not exclusive to presidents and CEOs of private companies. Higher-ups in publicly-funded institutions such as universities have a seat at the table, […] The post Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia
At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Developer must compile with Louisville code; libraries deliver limitless dividends; we need more political parties
Cathern Smith: Redtail Ridge: City must make developer compile with code. The Louisville Planning Commission must act to ensure that Redtail Ridge fully complies with the City Code now and in the future. Brue Baukol, the developer, recently, announced a pivot to biotechnology. The City Code requires developments to “promote the health, safety, convenience, order, prosperity and welfare of the present and future inhabitants of the city.” Questions need to be asked and answered.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
clearpublicist.com
Colorado sees rise in business enterprise closures when new organization creations go flat
The most affordable-paid out personnel in Denver are having a 9% pay out raise on Jan. 1. When it will take outcome, the city’s minimal wage of $17.29 will be a single of the optimum in the country — bigger than Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York Metropolis and Chicago.
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
Denver suburbs lose police chiefs
Nine police chiefs in departments surrounding Denver have left their posts this past year through retirements, reassignments or firings. Why it matters: Police chiefs implement and oversee policies and rules for rank-and-file officers, and each one is often the face of their agency. Departments across the country are struggling with staffing shortages as crime levels across the country rise to historic levels. Driving the news: Nine local chiefs have left their jobs since August 2021, the Denver Post reported. They include chiefs in municipalities as large as Aurora, home to nearly 390,000 residents, and as small as Morrison,...
Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time
A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
Travel experts warn to book holiday travel within next few weeks
Travel experts tell FOX31, the price of gas is decreasing which impacts jet fuel, but an increase in travelers who may have postponed trips during the pandemic could drive up fares.
McKnight's
After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway
A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
denvergazette.com
LETTERS: Sad day in Denver history; examples of convenience
As a native of Denver, my grandparents would take my brother and I to City Park every weekend. This would date back to the late 1950s. We would visit the Kit Carson Statue, feed the ducks at Duck Lake, ride the train and visit Cookie the Elephant in the Elephant House. What a great place to visit.
KKTV
COVID-19 revaccination recommended for patients at 2 Colorado clinics
WHEATRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a health alert on Friday for people who received COVID-19 vaccines at two clinics. The alert is for anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the following locations between the following dates:. 1. Wheatridge-based Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
Hundreds of patients at two metro clinics should be revaccinated, Colorado officials say
Several hundred patients at two clinics in the metro area should be revaccinated, state health officials announced Friday afternoon, because of paperwork and storage-related issues. As many as 190 patients who were vaccinated against COVID-19 at Colorado Family Clinic in Wheat Ridge, plus 594 patients inoculated at Denver's Servicios de...
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
Westword
Gary Shapiro on Decision to Retire After Almost Forty Years at 9News
Gary Shapiro, anchor of 9News's ultra-successful morning-news broadcast, just announced his decision to retire in December after nearly four decades at the station, and he admits that schedule hasn't been easy. "It's a brutal shift," he notes. "You really have to love what you do. Luckily, I did love what...
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
