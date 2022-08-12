Nine police chiefs in departments surrounding Denver have left their posts this past year through retirements, reassignments or firings. Why it matters: Police chiefs implement and oversee policies and rules for rank-and-file officers, and each one is often the face of their agency. Departments across the country are struggling with staffing shortages as crime levels across the country rise to historic levels. Driving the news: Nine local chiefs have left their jobs since August 2021, the Denver Post reported. They include chiefs in municipalities as large as Aurora, home to nearly 390,000 residents, and as small as Morrison,...

