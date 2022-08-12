Read full article on original website
CRONIN & LOEVY | District assemblies shape state legislature
The 2022 political party primaries in Colorado are behind us. In two months, on Oct. 18, mail-in ballots for the November general election will be mailed to the voters. Traditionally, the last two months before voting begins is when election campaigns for the state legislature — the state Senate and the state House of Representatives — begin in earnest. This is a good time to evaluate the situation in the 2022 legislative races so far.
SONDERMANN | On snowflakes, Democratic hypocrites and Kansas
What do Tina Peters, big, hypocritical Democratic money and Kansas have in common?. I’m not sure either. But that is the subject of this week’s column. In three parts. Let’s get started. First up, amidst Colorado’s summer heat, the idea of snowflakes is appealing. Those flakes from...
A LOOK BACK | Dem Secretary of State primary hopeful takes one for the party, clears field
Sixty Years Ago This Week: In a surprise move, Denver City Councilman Joe Ciancio Jr. announced he was withdrawing from the Democratic primary for Secretary of State, leaving Deputy Secretary of State F.J. Serafini without a challenger in the lead up to the general election. Ciancio told reporters he had...
Feds to announce plans for Colorado River conservation
Recognizing a seven-state plan to conserve up to 4 million acre-feet of water on the Colorado River is not forthcoming, the Department of the Interior on Monday indicated it's set to announce water conservation plans of its own. The announcement said senior officials from the department would in a Tuesday...
Colorado Springs Gazette: A cash crunch for Colorado’s pot trade
There was more bad news for Big Marijuana in Colorado last week. As reported in The Gazette, Coloradans as well as “pot tourists” visiting the state appear to be spending nowhere near as much on marijuana products as they did at the height of the pandemic. That’s the upshot of the latest pot sales stats released by the Colorado Department of Revenue — and it reflects a continued, months-long decline in legal retail marijuana sales statewide.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
Tens of millions of dollars waiting to be reclaimed by Colorado residents
Coloradans can now recover unclaimed properties online, allowing access to tens of millions of dollars worth of forgotten checks, wages and more. State Treasurer Dave Young urged Colorado residents to reclaim their property on Monday as part of “The Great Colorado Payback.” Young said at least one in 10 Coloradans have unclaimed property such as gift certificates, stock shares, unpaid wages and uncashed checks waiting for them.
Denver Gazette: The troubling state of Colorado’s streets
Consider this observation by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen about Colorado’s dubious distinction as the No. 1 state for auto theft:. “When I speak to community groups and I ask if they’ve had their car stolen, (or) if they know somebody who's had their car stolen, you just see arms going up… (and people) saying, ‘Well, I’ve had my car stolen twice.’ This is not OK.”
Denver Gazette hosts symposium on Colorado River challenges
Some call it The American Nile. It’s the Colorado River, it’s the lifeblood of the West, and it’s out of balance. The seven states in the river’s basin are using more water than the river can provide. As a result, the Colorado River is the most...
PFAS water contamination ubiquitous, but treatment plants gaining ground
Manmade chemicals brought to the marketplace last century after World War II to make life better with products such as nonstick cookware and water-repellent shoes have made life in this century more worrisome. The Security-Widefield area of El Paso County in 2016 became ground zero for drinking-water contamination of per-...
With focus on fentanyl, providers say Colorado must improve its treatment options
As the executive director of a harm-reduction facility in the heart of Denver, Lisa Raville interacts with substance users constantly. Ask her about the state of inpatient treatment in the metro area, and she'll laugh, as if you asked her about a stairway to the moon. Ask Julie Taub, an...
Hundreds of patients at two metro clinics should be revaccinated, Colorado officials say
Several hundred patients at two clinics in the metro area should be revaccinated, state health officials announced Friday afternoon, because of paperwork and storage-related issues. As many as 190 patients who were vaccinated against COVID-19 at Colorado Family Clinic in Wheat Ridge, plus 594 patients inoculated at Denver's Servicios de...
Colorado DMV launches mobile driver’s license offices
Coloradans can now access identification cards and driver’s licenses from anywhere in the state, thanks to new mobile offices from the Division of Motor Vehicles. The DMV2GO program includes a driver's license office on wheels inside an RV and two pop-up offices which can be set up almost anywhere. The three offices will provide all of the same services as standard driver’s licenses offices, expect for written permit tests and endorsement exams.
Drought conditions continue to ease as August could see "above-average" rainfall
A wetter-than-normal July brought some much-needed relief to widespread drought conditions across the state, especially along the Front Range and southeastern plains. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that while more than 90% of Colorado is still "abnormally dry" or experiencing "moderate" to "severe" drought, the percentage of areas experiencing "severe" to "exceptional" drought has dropped to 27% from 64% in mid-May, before the summer monsoonal season.
