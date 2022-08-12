There was more bad news for Big Marijuana in Colorado last week. As reported in The Gazette, Coloradans as well as “pot tourists” visiting the state appear to be spending nowhere near as much on marijuana products as they did at the height of the pandemic. That’s the upshot of the latest pot sales stats released by the Colorado Department of Revenue — and it reflects a continued, months-long decline in legal retail marijuana sales statewide.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO