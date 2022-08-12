Read full article on original website
Related
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
What Are The Biggest Red Flags For Women In The Dating World?
From petty pet peeves to safety-conscious red flags, we want to know what you look out for.
Mexican home cook Silvia Martinez wins PBS’s first national search for ‘The Great American Recipe’
And the winner of The Great American Recipe is… Silvia Martinez! The California home cook who grew up making Mexican dishes she learned from her grandmother, aunts, and mother takes home first place during the season finale of the PBS cooking show. Originally from Guanajuato in central Mexico,...
Comments / 0