ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

6 thoughts from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from Saturday's busy slate of action in England's top flight. Amadou Onana is going to be a lot of fun to watch this season for Everton supporters and neutral onlookers alike. The 20-year-old midfielder, signed earlier this week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress

King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Josh Ginnelly
Person
Callum Booth
Person
Sky
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Paul Hanlon
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
ESPN

Aston Villa survive late rally to see off Everton

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win over Everton as the hosts claimed their first three points of the new Premier League season in a physical encounter at a sweltering Villa Park on Saturday. Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

No freebies! MCC set to go against free admission trend for final day of Test matches by selling tickets for day five of England's clash with South Africa... with thunderstorms risking a wash-out of the start of play at Lord's

The MCC are set to buck the trend of offering free admission to the final day of Test matches that has underpinned England's run-chasing revolution under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum this summer by selling tickets for Sunday's fifth day against South Africa. Trent Bridge set a precedent by announcing...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spfl#Scottish#Celtic#Hibs#Slovakian#Hibernian
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Newcastle United hold off Brighton in goalless draw

Brighton & Hove Albion were thwarted by two goal-line clearances as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at a sun-drenched Amex Stadium on Saturday. The game got off to a flying start as Brighton pinned back the visitors for the first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

MOTM: Port Vale 0-0 Bolton Wanderers

Yesterday’s game at Port Vale was a tough one to judge. A case could be made for several Bolton players as I would say each of them dug in and played their part after the first-half red card awarded to Ricardo Santos. Given these difficult circumstances, of course exacerbated by the hellish-like weather and size of the Vale Park pitch, I think Bolton can be pleased their efforts were rewarded with an away point.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy