In Toughest Call We’ve Faced To Open A Season, De La Salle Edges Folsom To Begin 2022 Atop Our Preseason NorCal Football Rankings •. This year more than any other, choosing which team to place at the top of our Preseason NorCal Football Rankings was a decision we spent close to two weeks pondering. Cases can legitimately be made for three teams: De La Salle-Concord, Folsom and Serra-San Mateo — and we’d be surprised if each team didn’t end up atop at least one set of preseason rankings.

CONCORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO