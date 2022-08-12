ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

SFGate

14-year-old Oakland girl goes missing, police ask for help locating her

OAKLAND (BCN) A child is missing from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her, police said Sunday. Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. She was wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Heat Advisory In Effect For Tuesday, High Temperatures Expected In Inland Areas

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Monday for what forecast to be a one-day heat wave that will bring sweltering temperatures to the Bay Area's inland areas. Starting Tuesday and tapering off Wednesday, temperatures as high as 106 to 107 degrees will blanket inland areas, primarily in the East and North Bay regions.
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

Two Arrested In Connection With Friday Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Woman

UNION CITY (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, with a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were employed but she succumbed to her injuries and died.
UNION CITY, CA
SFGate

Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at...
WINTERS, CA
SFGate

Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide

OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Update: Suv Hit Tree In Fatal Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

2022 Preseason NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20

In Toughest Call We’ve Faced To Open A Season, De La Salle Edges Folsom To Begin 2022 Atop Our Preseason NorCal Football Rankings •. This year more than any other, choosing which team to place at the top of our Preseason NorCal Football Rankings was a decision we spent close to two weeks pondering. Cases can legitimately be made for three teams: De La Salle-Concord, Folsom and Serra-San Mateo — and we’d be surprised if each team didn’t end up atop at least one set of preseason rankings.
CONCORD, CA

