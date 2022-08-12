Read full article on original website
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
17-year-old arrested after fatal shooting outside Bay Area 24 Hour Fitness gym
Police arrested a 17-year-old East Bay resident in connection with a shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, officials said.
‘Harmful’ Kaiser Permanente practices lead to therapist strike in Bay Area, NorCal
"I've been apologizing to people for 20 years, and nothing has improved at Kaiser."
Wildfire erupts in dry hills of Solano County
A wildfire tore through parched grass west of Vacaville in Solano County on Monday afternoon.
14-year-old Oakland girl goes missing, police ask for help locating her
OAKLAND (BCN) A child is missing from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her, police said Sunday. Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. She was wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it.
Heat Advisory In Effect For Tuesday, High Temperatures Expected In Inland Areas
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Monday for what forecast to be a one-day heat wave that will bring sweltering temperatures to the Bay Area's inland areas. Starting Tuesday and tapering off Wednesday, temperatures as high as 106 to 107 degrees will blanket inland areas, primarily in the East and North Bay regions.
Juvenile Arrested On Suspicion Of Thursday's Deadly Shooting At 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD (BCN) A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man at a Brentwood gym early Thursday morning, the Brentwood Police Department announced on Friday. The shooting injured three other people and killed 21-year-old Antioch resident Cesar Arana. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday...
Two Arrested In Connection With Friday Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Woman
UNION CITY (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, with a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were employed but she succumbed to her injuries and died.
Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at...
'Catastrophic failure': California university accidentally kills 21,000 fish
"We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide
OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
Update: Suv Hit Tree In Fatal Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
2022 Preseason NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20
In Toughest Call We’ve Faced To Open A Season, De La Salle Edges Folsom To Begin 2022 Atop Our Preseason NorCal Football Rankings •. This year more than any other, choosing which team to place at the top of our Preseason NorCal Football Rankings was a decision we spent close to two weeks pondering. Cases can legitimately be made for three teams: De La Salle-Concord, Folsom and Serra-San Mateo — and we’d be surprised if each team didn’t end up atop at least one set of preseason rankings.
