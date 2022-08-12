Read full article on original website
Mexican home cook Silvia Martinez wins PBS’s first national search for ‘The Great American Recipe’
And the winner of The Great American Recipe is… Silvia Martinez! The California home cook who grew up making Mexican dishes she learned from her grandmother, aunts, and mother takes home first place during the season finale of the PBS cooking show. Originally from Guanajuato in central Mexico,...
