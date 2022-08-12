A fabulous Friday!

Heading into the overnight hours we can expect to have a very comfortable and cool one as our lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-80s this weekend. There appears to be a slight uptick in humidity on Sunday, but it will be manageable. There is a chance for some showers late Sunday night into early Monday. Scattered rain showers and storm chances return Monday and linger into Tuesday. Drier for the middle of the week with slowly rising temperatures.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Sunday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.