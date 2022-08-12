ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street extends winning streak to 4th week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICNTA_0hER0VAr00
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange logo adorns a trading post on the floor of the Exchange on March 16, 2022, in New York. Stocks are rising again at the start of trading on Wall Street on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, putting the S&P 500 on track for its first four-week winning streak since November. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading with a broad stock market rally Friday, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The benchmark index closed 1.7% higher, for a 3.3% weekly gain. The S&P 500 hadn’t posted such a good stretch since November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies both closed 2.1% higher. Each index also posted a solid weekly gain.

Technology stocks drove much the rally. Crude oil prices fell and bond yields were mixed.

Trading was choppy much of the week, but major indexes got a big bump on Wednesday after a report showed that inflation cooled more than expected last month. Another report on Thursday showed inflation at the wholesale level also slowed more than expected.

The cooler-than-expected inflation readings have bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve could less aggressively hike interest rates, its main tool for fighting inflation.

“The data that we’ve gotten this week has all been consistent with the idea that we’re in the midst of peak inflation rates on a month-to-month basis,” said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments. “And that’s something that we’ve been waiting to see for months now. And it looks like, if that’s the case, then we’ve probably also seen peak Fed hawkishness.”

The S&P 500 rose 72.88 points to 4,280.15, while the Dow gained 424.38 points to 33,761.05. The Nasdaq added 267.27 points to 13,047.19.

Small-company stocks also made strong gains in a sign that investors are confident about the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 41.36 points to 2,016.62.

Around 95% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose, with technology companies driving much of the rally. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.3%.

The central bank has been raising interest rates in the hopes of slowing the economy and cooling the hottest inflation in four decades, but investors are worried that it could hit the brakes too aggressively and steer the economy into a recession.

On Friday, a survey by the University of Michigan showed that consumer sentiment is stronger than economists expected. Still, inflation remains painfully high. That means the Fed is likely to remain on course with its rate hikes until it is certain that prices have peaked and are easing.

The Fed’s last two increases were by 0.75 percentage points. Traders now see about a 60% chance that the central bank will raise overnight interest rates by half a percentage point at its next meeting.

“The market’s strength is based on the assumption that inflation peaked and the Fed can relax, but that may be a bit too complacent,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84% from 2.88% late Thursday. It remains below the two-year yield. That’s an unusual inversion of the expectation that borrowing money for a longer period should cost more than a shorter period. When investors demand a higher return for a short term like the 2-year than a longer one like 10 years, it’s viewed by some investors as a reliable signal of a pending recession. The economy has already contracted for two consecutive quarters.

Next week the Commerce Department releases its retail sales report for July and retail giant Walmart reports its latest financial results.

Investors can also assess the health of the housing market when they get a report on home sales for July and the latest earnings from Home Depot.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/15/2022

Stocks recovered from early losses and ended higher on Wall Street. Investors remain focused on the economy and upcoming reports from retailers this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday after stumbling in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also extended last week’s gains. Oil prices...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Unity Software, Turquoise Hill fall; Gilead, Moderna rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Exxon Mobil Corp.. down $1.68 to $92.32. Energy stocks slipped along with falling crude oil prices. Gilead Sciences Inc., up $3.25 to 66.21. The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on its breast cancer...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil

Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after having been down 0.5% in the early going. The benchmark index has risen...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures flat after notching gains Monday

U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday night after all three major averages gained during the daily trading session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 45 points, or 0.13%. On Monday, the 30-stock index closed above its 200-day moving average for the first time since late April. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.13% and 0.08%, respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Wall Street#Interest Rates#Commerce Department#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Federal Reserve#Horizon Investments#Fed
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Higher After Friday's Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO, American International Group, Inc. AIG and BioNTech SE BNTX. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip From Multi-Month Highs: As China's Economy Sneezes, Will Wall Street Catch A Cold?

The U.S. index futures are seen pulling back on Monday following buoyant performances in the week ended Aug. 12. At the time of going to press, the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were retreating 0.56% each. The Dow futures were down a more modest 0.44%. As seen for much of last week, small-caps could underperform, as reflected by the 0.76% pullback by the Russell 2000 futures. "In the U.S., we are in the 'dog days of summer' and the stock market is expected to meander listlessly on light trading volume for the remainder of August. Since CNBC was touting "meme" stocks last week and there was a lot of short covering in low quality companies, I am expecting that the stock market will begin to consolidate after an incredible run since June 16th," Louis Navellier, Founder Of Navellier & Associates told Benzinga.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Oil Prices Fall In Premarket Action Pulling Chevron, Exxon, And Occidental Downward

(Monday Market Open) Oil prices fell overnight as new China’s economic reports raised concerns of an economic slowdown and possible reduction in global demand for oil. WTI crude oil futures were down 5% in the premarket in response to The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) surprise rate cut to stimulate economic growth after new economic data showing weak retail sales and industrial production. The China Beige Book revealed a slowdown in major sectors with falling credit supply and credit demand. Additionally, China’s home prices also fell in June. Despite that, the central bank’s cut was pretty small—just 10 basis points—but it comes on top of PBOC’s other recent actions to slow credit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high

The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate.Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared Wednesday after US government data showed a deceleration in inflation in July, bolstering the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold inches lower on rate hike expectations by Federal Reserve

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve even as data pointed to signs of inflation peaking. Spot gold fell 0.38% to $1,785.3892 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.66% at $1,801.8. "Gold's been lingering near the key...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus

Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities...
OMAHA, NE
Benzinga

Market Volatility Declines Sharply As Dow Jumps Over 500 Points

U.S. stocks recorded sharp gains on Wednesday, after the inflation data slowed higher than expected in July, increasing prospects that the Federal Reserve might become less aggressive on rates increases. The Consumer Price Index remained flat in July after increasing 1.3% in the previous month, according to the Labor Department....
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Stocks close mixed after new signs of cooling inflation

NEW YORK — (AP) — An afternoon pullback left stock indexes on Wall Street with a mixed finish Thursday, erasing most of their gains from a morning rally over new signs of cooling inflation. The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower after having been up 1.1% in the early...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy