Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO