ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia

A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Baby girl with rare disease to have liver transplant two weeks after having heart surgery

Devoted newlyweds whose adorable baby girl was whisked into hospital three days into their honeymoon and had open heart surgery two weeks ago are now on tenterhooks as the “smiley” tot awaits a liver transplant.When within days of little Aria Kean being born on 21 October 2021 she showed signs of baby jaundice, including yellow skin, her parents, financial advisor Joe Kean, 29, and service advisor Gemma Kean, 27, were not worried as they knew the condition was common.But when it failed to clear a series of hospital trips followed and, aged seven weeks, she was diagnosed with biliary atresia...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Achilles Tendon#Korean#Kcon#Stayc#Cravity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy