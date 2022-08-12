Read full article on original website
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in Shreveport
To provide access to safe, reliable, and specialized non-emergency medical transportation services and quality care in each trip for individuals with disabilities and health needs. Senior Transportation We know that finding affordable trustworthy transportation for you and your loved ones can be challenging. iShuttle Transportation offers comfortable sedans & wheelchair...
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
Here Is Why There is a Potato Shortage in Shreveport
Is There a Baked Potato Shortage in Shreveport-Bossier?. I know this sounds crazy but I am pretty sure that there is a russet potato shortage in Bossier. Actually not just Bossier but in Shreveport as well. I tried to locate a couple of russet potatoes at a few different grocery...
Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake
My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
KTAL
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?
The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
KTAL
Shreveport, LSU Health create new 911 crisis response system
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport on Monday announced they have formed a team of community organizations focused on improving 911 responses involving individuals with mental illness. The City and LSUHSC in partnership have created an action plan to address the growing mental...
KTAL
The week begins with heat and ends with a cool down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see 2 or 3 days of heat advisories to begin the week, but a cold front will bring a chance of rain midweek and some temperature relief late this week and into the weekend. Hot and dry Monday: High pressure is expanding over...
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
KTAL
Shreveport businesses hiring, offering apprenticeships at Goodwill Industries job fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is partnering with 15 organizations looking for employees and offering apprenticeship programs in Shreveport. On Wednesday, Aug 17, the job fair will take place at the Goodwill Industries Job Center in the 800 block of W. 70th St. from 10:00...
KTBS
Shreveport man wanted in Texas jewelry store heist arrested in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport,...
Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
KSLA
Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
5 Things I Miss in Shreveport
Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
KTAL
Share Our Strength partners with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic caused the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to slow down their No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters initiatives, but now with the help of funds provided by Share Our Strength, the food bank is bringing those much-needed programs back. The food bank says,...
KTBS
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
Caddo Crime Stoppers Searching for Theft Suspect
On July 18th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in reference to a reported theft in progress. On arrival it was discovered that a black male suspect was believed to leave the store without paying for items when a confrontation occurred. The suspect was confronted...
