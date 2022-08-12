ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in Shreveport

To provide access to safe, reliable, and specialized non-emergency medical transportation services and quality care in each trip for individuals with disabilities and health needs. Senior Transportation We know that finding affordable trustworthy transportation for you and your loved ones can be challenging. iShuttle Transportation offers comfortable sedans & wheelchair...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake

My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Traffic
KTAL

Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?

The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport, LSU Health create new 911 crisis response system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport on Monday announced they have formed a team of community organizations focused on improving 911 responses involving individuals with mental illness. The City and LSUHSC in partnership have created an action plan to address the growing mental...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

The week begins with heat and ends with a cool down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see 2 or 3 days of heat advisories to begin the week, but a cold front will bring a chance of rain midweek and some temperature relief late this week and into the weekend. Hot and dry Monday: High pressure is expanding over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Russia#Economic Recovery#Aaa#The Associated Press#Ap
KTBS

Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
PRINCETON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KEEL Radio

Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas

We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

5 Things I Miss in Shreveport

Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect

MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTAL

Share Our Strength partners with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic caused the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to slow down their No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters initiatives, but now with the help of funds provided by Share Our Strength, the food bank is bringing those much-needed programs back. The food bank says,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Crime Stoppers Searching for Theft Suspect

On July 18th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in reference to a reported theft in progress. On arrival it was discovered that a black male suspect was believed to leave the store without paying for items when a confrontation occurred. The suspect was confronted...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy