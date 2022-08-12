Read full article on original website
Three people were arrested following a burglary and car chase that caused an accident in Paso Robles early Monday morning. The post Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police say 16-year-old Adriana Zaragoza is a San Luis Obispo County resident who was recently placed in Santa Maria.
Lawsuit blames SLO officers in death of suspect and officer Luca Benedetti
The family of the man who was shot and killed during a gun battle with San Luis Obispo police officers, a battle that took the life of officer Luca Benedetti and injured another officer, has filed a federal lawsuit for excessive force and wrongful death against the city, county and four individuals.
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Santa Maria Police said they are asking for community assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl, Adriana Zaragoza, who was last seen in the 900 block of W. Pershing. The post Santa Maria Police seek community help locating missing 16-year-old girl appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police are investigating a homicide that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 19-year-old man dies from gunshot wounds, police investigate Santa Maria homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A homicide investigation is underway following an early-morning shooting in Santa Maria. No arrests have been announced.
Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries
One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.
Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer
Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero
20 firefighters responded to the fully engulfed vehicle Saturday morning.
Grover Beach is offering residents rebate programs to help meet water the reduction goal. The post The City of Grover Beach is offering residents rebate programs to help meet the water reduction goal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arrest For Attempted Robbery
Originally published as a City of San Luis Obispo press release – “On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 4:40 PM, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday
A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
Kristin Smart murder trial: California police received 75-80 reports of sightings in weeks after disappearance
California investigators searching for Kristin Smart or answers regarding her whereabouts received dozens of reports of sightings of the missing woman in the weeks and months after her disappearance, authorities testified. Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, while both were freshmen at California Polytechnic State...
Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
Outage knocks out power to 1,200 SLO County customers
PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
Suspect arrested in SLO with fentanyl, meth, a billy club and a stolen bike, police say
The Arroyo Grande man was arrested on allegations of three outstanding felonies plus 13 other charges.
Consider the risks of operating an old nuclear power plant in SLO County
Our national government and several prominent figures have recently declared support for extending the operating license of Diablo Canyon in Avila Beach, and other aging nuclear power plants. Because of the grave threats posed by climate change, it may make sense to buy time to wean ourselves off fossil fuels by extending existing nuclear plant operations and possibly even building new ones with current ‘state-of-art’ technology.
High-speed chase comes to an end in North County
Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp. – A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles yesterday, according to eyewitness reports. The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on...
