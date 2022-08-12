What happens to a dog, here in Louisville, if they bite someone in their own home? Are they killed? Anyone with experience in this?from HeartForFur. OP, I (unfortunately) have experience with this. My dog bit someone at a boarding facility while I was out of town. They reported it to the health department and gave them my contact info. I received a letter in the mail stating they were aware of a dog bite and that I would be contacted in the coming days. The letter gave instructions to keep my dog at home in quarantine. Contrary to what others are posting, no one came to get my dog from me. You can keep the dog in quarantine at your own house. I got a call not long after that from someone at the health department reminding me to keep my dog at home and asking for proof of vaccinations. I gave them my vet's name and contact info and they contacted my vet directly to get shot records. They then scheduled a time to come to my house at the end of the quarantine period to look at my dog and ensure it wasn't showing signs of rabies (literally just had to lay eyes on my dog, didn't have to physically touch him. I just met them outside with my dog on a leash). This was the first time this has happened so I don't know the protocol if there are subsequent bites but this was my experience. I haven't heard anything from the health department since. I did pay the urgent care bill for the employee that got bit, as she required stitches and I felt horrible. Edited to add: If the person is bit in your own home but does not report it, nothing should come of it. If they do, it will likely be similar to above.

