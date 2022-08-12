ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Everton: Yerry Mina faces eight weeks out with ankle injury

Everton defender Yerry Mina is set to be out for eight weeks with an ankle injury suffered on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The Colombia international, 27, was forced off in the second half of the 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea on 6 August. Fellow centre-back Ben...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress

King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
ESPN

Aston Villa survive late rally to see off Everton

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win over Everton as the hosts claimed their first three points of the new Premier League season in a physical encounter at a sweltering Villa Park on Saturday. Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Oakley Cannonier Signs New Liverpool Contract

Every Liverpool fan has the infamous “corner taken quickly ORIGIIIIIIIIII” etched into their brains. Two of the squad involved in that goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi, will be forever written into Liverpool lore for that goal. There was a third quick-thinking member of the extended Liverpool family involved in that game that not everyone knows about. Young ball boy Oakley Cannonier was the one who got a ball to Trent immediately after a corner kick was awarded, allowing for the opportunity to take the kick quickly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

No freebies! MCC set to go against free admission trend for final day of Test matches by selling tickets for day five of England's clash with South Africa... with thunderstorms risking a wash-out of the start of play at Lord's

The MCC are set to buck the trend of offering free admission to the final day of Test matches that has underpinned England's run-chasing revolution under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum this summer by selling tickets for Sunday's fifth day against South Africa. Trent Bridge set a precedent by announcing...
SPORTS
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Six Liverpool Players Nominated For The 2022 Ballon d’Or

The nominees for the Ballon d’Or were named last night, and the list included six Liverpool players, plus Sadio Mané, who despite moving on (hold on a moment, need to go have a cry), is still being recognized for his achievements in a Liverpool shirt. The full list...
WORLD
