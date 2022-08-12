Read full article on original website
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Alan Shearer on Chelsea Target & Everton Player Anthony Gordon
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Everton forward and Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
BBC
Everton: Yerry Mina faces eight weeks out with ankle injury
Everton defender Yerry Mina is set to be out for eight weeks with an ankle injury suffered on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The Colombia international, 27, was forced off in the second half of the 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea on 6 August. Fellow centre-back Ben...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
ESPN
Aston Villa survive late rally to see off Everton
Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win over Everton as the hosts claimed their first three points of the new Premier League season in a physical encounter at a sweltering Villa Park on Saturday. Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's...
'I'd Stick With Firmino' - Pundit Tips Brazilian To Get Nod Over Darwin Nunez For Liverpool Clash With Crystal Palace
A former player has tipped Roberto Firmino to start Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.
SB Nation
Oakley Cannonier Signs New Liverpool Contract
Every Liverpool fan has the infamous “corner taken quickly ORIGIIIIIIIIII” etched into their brains. Two of the squad involved in that goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi, will be forever written into Liverpool lore for that goal. There was a third quick-thinking member of the extended Liverpool family involved in that game that not everyone knows about. Young ball boy Oakley Cannonier was the one who got a ball to Trent immediately after a corner kick was awarded, allowing for the opportunity to take the kick quickly.
No freebies! MCC set to go against free admission trend for final day of Test matches by selling tickets for day five of England's clash with South Africa... with thunderstorms risking a wash-out of the start of play at Lord's
The MCC are set to buck the trend of offering free admission to the final day of Test matches that has underpinned England's run-chasing revolution under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum this summer by selling tickets for Sunday's fifth day against South Africa. Trent Bridge set a precedent by announcing...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
ESPN
Man United boss Erik ten Hag: I wanted to substitute entire team at half-time of dismal Brentford defeat
Erik ten Hag said he wanted to substitute his entire Manchester United team at half-time after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Manchester United conceded four times in the first 35 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium and ended the day bottom of the Premier League table. - Man United...
SB Nation
Six Liverpool Players Nominated For The 2022 Ballon d’Or
The nominees for the Ballon d’Or were named last night, and the list included six Liverpool players, plus Sadio Mané, who despite moving on (hold on a moment, need to go have a cry), is still being recognized for his achievements in a Liverpool shirt. The full list...
Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
'He Can't Keep Blaming A Dry Pitch!' Jamie O'Hara's Liverpool Prediction
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara spoke to TalkSport ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League encounter on Monday night against Crystal Palace.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Meets the Press, Sergio Stays, Derby Day Schedule Set, and More...
Man City are set for their home opener as the sun rises on Matchday 2. The Manchester Blues welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Etihad and we’ve got the latest headlines to get you ready. Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,” - Saul Garcia - Bitter...
Roberto Firmino Can Achieve Unconventional Accomplishment Against Crystal Palace
Roberto Firmino has been a Liverpool player for over seven years now - and he can achieve a feat that only 14 previous Reds players have been able to do.
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
SB Nation
MOTM: Port Vale 0-0 Bolton Wanderers
Yesterday’s game at Port Vale was a tough one to judge. A case could be made for several Bolton players as I would say each of them dug in and played their part after the first-half red card awarded to Ricardo Santos. Given these difficult circumstances, of course exacerbated by the hellish-like weather and size of the Vale Park pitch, I think Bolton can be pleased their efforts were rewarded with an away point.
Soccer-Jesus has raised the bar at Arsenal, says Arteta
LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke of Gabriel Jesus's positive impact on the rest of the squad after the Brazilian marked his home debut with two goals in a 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
ESPN
Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte 'enjoy' manager fireworks in Chelsea draw with Spurs
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted they enjoyed their touchline bust-up after both managers were sent off at the end of a stormy 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The pair had to be separated twice by staff and players following both of Spurs'...
MLS・
