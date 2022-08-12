Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
themesatribune.com
Mesa dealerships seek food donations
Larry H. Miller Dealerships in Mesa are still collecting donations for announced today its second annual Food Fuels Learning campaign in partnership with St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix. The campaign supports St. Mary’s Backpack Program, which provides chronically hungry children with a weekly food bag to help their...
phoenixmag.com
Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher
Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
AZFamily
Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County
(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
oucampus.org
328 S Rock Harbor Dr
4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Desert Shores at the Isla is available on July 17th - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Desert Shores at the Isla is available on July 17th. Property is located on a cul-de-sac and features shutters, a breakfast bar, pantry, ceiling fans through out, double sinks and a walk in shower in the guest bath and double sinks in the master bath. There is also a patio door from the master bedroom out to the pool as well as a patio door from the kitchen out to the covered patio and pool. Property is located near parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
Restaurant From Chicago Opening Soon
Get yourself a Chicago dog and Italian beef when this new restaurant opensSyed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For any snowbirds or Midwestern transplants living in the greater Phoenix area that have been craving the Chicago-style flavors of back home, there are a handful of restaurants spread throughout the Valley that do offer some of the regional cuisine. Most of this is centered around Chicago-style pizza, but there are a few other options out there. However, a new restaurant coming soon is poised to expand the options for anyone that has been searching for flavors of the Windy City and has come up short.
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
KGUN 9
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
East Valley Tribune
Crowd of citizens berates Town Council
Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
ABC 15 News
Car buyers not getting titles, leading to long delays and frustration
PHOENIX — When you buy a car and pay for it in full, you expect to get the title proving you own it. But more Arizona buyers are saying that's not happening. And the long delays, involving various businesses, are causing hassles for people like Kayle Frogge. "We paid...
fabulousarizona.com
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
AZFamily
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is co-hosting a water drive. Donations will go to St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona which gives out over 5,700 bottles of water each day. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. Storm chances are at about 20 percent later tonight in the Valley, and even lower than that for Tuesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 12-15
PHOENIX - Drivers should be aware of a number of major closures and restrictions on Valley freeways before heading out this weekend. In west Phoenix, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between 51st Avenue and 75th Avenue starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for lane striping.
Major retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center
Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase of Queen Creek Crossing.
