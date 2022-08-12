ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

67-Year-Old Addison Man Killed In A Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)

 3 days ago

Officials are investigating a fatal crash that killed an Addison man in Lenawee County Wednesday. 

The single-vehicle crash happened on Southard Highway on Burton Road in [..]

fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
