As a taxpayer with several properties in Idaho Falls, I thank Post Register reporter Jakob Thorington for his article explaining the city’s proposed huge tax hike. He did a great job cutting past phrases that taxing districts often use, like levy, levy rate and mill rate. Sometimes voters think their taxes won’t go up if a levy rate stays the same, which of course is not true if their valuations increase. Indeed, even if levy rates go down, taxes can go up, as Mr. Thorington shows, because taxable values are going up faster than the levy is declining.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO