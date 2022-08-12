Read full article on original website
Bipartisan bill would boost Border Patrol pay, create reserve unit
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Arizona’s two Democratic senators and Republicans from Oklahoma and Ohio have filed a bill to give overworked border agents more money and more boots on the ground. The Border Patrol Enhancement Act would boost U.S. Border Patrol agents’ pay by 14%, bring...
Saudi firm has pumped Arizona groundwater for years without paying. Time to pony up
The Butler Valley is an empty stretch of desert west of Phoenix, worthy of note for two reasons. It holds more than 6 million acre-feet of groundwater, strategically located near the Central Arizona Project canal. And more than 99% of Butler Valley is owned by the state of Arizona in...
Proposal for student cards to cover free meals fails in California Legislature
A bill that would have given school children an EBT card for summer meals and during other closures died in the California Legislature.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
11 (obvious) ways Republican Kari Lake's secession dream for Arizona would be a nightmare
Opinion: Let's pause for a moment – like actual grown-ups – and point out just a few of the ramifications Arizona would face if Lake's wish to 'fire the federal government' were to come true. Arizona Republic. I have never said that Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for...
Maricopa County seeks sanctions against Lake, Finchem; Hazing will have criminal penalties in AZ; Japanese arcade chain heads to Glendale
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Maricopa County's filing says Kari Lake and Mark Finchem's suit was "in bad faith." The suit aims to ban ballot machines in favor of hand counts. Arizona students who haze their peers for entry into an...
About the village of Cochise, Arizona
The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
There's only 1 way to fix the Arizona GOP: Make it lose in November
Opinion: The Arizona GOP is broken to this lifelong Republican, and the only way to fix it is to ensure our most deranged candidates lose in November. What on earth has happened to the Arizona Republican Party? Earlier this month, Republicans nominated the most extreme slate of candidates in recent memory.
Meet the last Dees — Black ranchers who turned Yuma's no man's land into their legacy
Elmo Dees, whose white, straight hair is often tucked in a gray baseball cap, is one of the last two children of 16 to live and work on his father’s farm. “I’m going to outlive them all,” the 74 year old said. His father, John, who grew...
Joshua Green defeats Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary
Joshua Green defeated Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 13, 2022. Incumbent David Ige (D) was term-limited. Green is Hawaii’s current lieutenant governor and an emergency room physician. He said, “I’m running for Governor because Hawaii needs elected leaders...
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Phoenix residents sue city over homeless encampment, claiming irreparable harm
Leer en español A group of Phoenix residents are suing the city over a homeless encampment west of downtown saying it has caused them irreparable harm and that the city needs to fix it. Fifteen residents, who own homes, businesses and land between between 7th and 15th avenues and between Van Buren and Grant...
Life-threatening flash flooding expected with severe thunderstorm warnings across Arizona
Following Sunday afternoon thunderstorms, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings effective through Sunday evening across the state. Flash flood warnings were in place for Maricopa, Mohave, Gila, Apache, Navajo, Yavapai and Coconino counties. ...
A 3-vote difference sends Phoenix justice of the peace race to an automatic recount
Three votes separate two justice of the peace candidates, which falls into automatic recount territory. Democrats Teresa Lopez and state Rep. Robert Meza are vying for the West McDowell Justice Court post in Phoenix. Lopez, the current JP seeking a second term, trailed Meza during most of the vote count...
AZ Briefing: Arizonans' wages too low to make rent; AZ spent millions to bus asylum seekers to Washington, DC; 'Arizona Midday' has new host
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Many Arizona workers' wages are too low to make the rent. What will help?. Arizona has spent millions to bus more than 1,000 asylum seekers to Washington, D.C., with much more to come.
'Peace of mind': For Arizona veterans exposed to toxins, health care benefits are finally here
When Army veteran Travis Burns was serving in the first Gulf War back in the early 1990s, troops had a standard way of getting rid of trash. Everything was burned — in massive open-air pits, or in piles near the campsite. “Sterilizing the area,” they called it, so that enemy Iraqi troops couldn't gain intelligence off the table scraps, couldn't count rations that were left over to figure out how many soldiers were in the area. ...
Former LGBTQ activist Kathy Sowden gives back to her Bisbee community
Kathy Sowden, former LGBTQ activist and former president of Bisbee Pride, said she didn’t know what a lesbian was until she was in high school. “We didn’t talk about it then,” the 66-year-old Sowden said, sitting in her Bisbee home, overlooking a spacious garden and stone patio, in the mountains just above the city's historic downtown.
