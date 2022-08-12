ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

borderreport.com

Bipartisan bill would boost Border Patrol pay, create reserve unit

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Arizona’s two Democratic senators and Republicans from Oklahoma and Ohio have filed a bill to give overworked border agents more money and more boots on the ground. The Border Patrol Enhancement Act would boost U.S. Border Patrol agents’ pay by 14%, bring...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Maricopa County seeks sanctions against Lake, Finchem; Hazing will have criminal penalties in AZ; Japanese arcade chain heads to Glendale

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Maricopa County's filing says Kari Lake and Mark Finchem's suit was "in bad faith." The suit aims to ban ballot machines in favor of hand counts. Arizona students who haze their peers for entry into an...
Frankie Flanders, Realtor

About the village of Cochise, Arizona

The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
Ballotpedia News

Joshua Green defeats Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary

Joshua Green defeated Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 13, 2022. Incumbent David Ige (D) was term-limited. Green is Hawaii’s current lieutenant governor and an emergency room physician. He said, “I’m running for Governor because Hawaii needs elected leaders...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Peace of mind': For Arizona veterans exposed to toxins, health care benefits are finally here

When Army veteran Travis Burns was serving in the first Gulf War back in the early 1990s, troops had a standard way of getting rid of trash. Everything was burned — in massive open-air pits, or in piles near the campsite. “Sterilizing the area,” they called it, so that enemy Iraqi troops couldn't gain intelligence off the table scraps, couldn't count rations that were left over to figure out how many soldiers were in the area. ...
