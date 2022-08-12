Read full article on original website
Arcata, CUNA and CUMBRE Humboldt Hosting Carlson Park Bike Rodeo on August 28
The City of Arcata Recreation Division in collaboration with CUNA and CUMBRE Humboldt is hosting a FREE Bike Rodeo event for all ages at Carlson Park in Valley West from 12–4 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Mad River Parkway East will be closed for a block party style event...
HappyDay: ‘The Bell Springs Volunteer Fire Department Benefit Was a Great Success Indeed!’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. The Bell Springs Volunteer Fire Department Benefit was a great success indeed! It takes a village, and...
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Launches Pledge Drive and the First Mendocino Cannabis Advocacy Awards
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the premier cannabis trade association in Mendocino County, is undertaking a Pledge Drive from August 15 to September 19 to support their essential policy advocacy, as well as their business development work helping Members bring their licensed products to market. The Pledge of Alliance Drive will...
College of the Redwoods Holding ‘Naming Ceremony’ at Eureka Campus August 17
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. The College of the Redwoods Foundation is hosting a ceremony to honor three individuals being recognized through the naming of facilities at the Eureka campus. The ceremony will take place on August 17 at 4:00 pm in the campus boardroom, located on the second floor of the Dr. Eugene Portugal Student Services & Administration Building.
The Humboldt County Superior Courthouse Needs to Get It Together, Says Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’
The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
‘Secure and Hold,’ Firefighters Strengthen Their Grasp on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 16,924 acres (a growth of about 1700 acres) and firefighters have eked out another 3% containment so that the incident is now 15% contained. The Ammon Fire’s southeastern edge pushed over lines where firefighters had hoped to stop it, but, according to this...
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek
Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect
This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
Share Your Thoughts on How to Develop Economic Growth in Humboldt County
The County of Humboldt’s upcoming efforts to update its broad economic development strategy is hitting the road and community meetings will be held in all corners of the county for input. Six public meetings will be held later in August and September, and all community members are invited to attend.
CDFW and MCSO Serves Search Warrant in Bell Springs Area, Eradicate 1,423 Marijuana Plants
Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
K9 Nordy, Retired Fortuna Police Dog, Passes
Information from the Facebook page of the Fortuna Police:. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of retired Fortuna Police Officer K9 Nordy. K9 Nordy joined the Fortuna Police Department in 2014. K9 Nordy served with two handlers during his time with the Fortuna Police Department. K9 Nordy served with Officer Soeth from 2014-2015 and then he served with Sergeant Primofiore from 2016-2019.
Good News from HCOES
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E057 has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning (this zone includes southern Patterson Road and the Bigfoot Subdivision).
Artists Encouraged to Submit Art for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition
Calling all artists! The Humboldt Arts Council will be accepting entries for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our community of artists on Thursday, September 22nd from noon to 5 p.m. for the submission of works. The exhibition will run from October 1st to November 27th in the Thonson Gallery. An opening reception will be held October 1st, from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Saturday Night Arts Alive! The exhibition is sponsored by Recology Humboldt County.
[UPDATE 11 a.m.]Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 10 Days Nearly 20,000 Acres
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex took in more land than normal yesterday. It expanded 2,348 acres to an estimated 19,272 acres today. But, firefighters clawed out another 2% containment to 17%–mostly along the more densely inhabited areas of the Willow Creek/Salyer area. The fires which started during a lightning...
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
A Fortuna youth, Dillon Duke, is missing and his family is asking for the communities help to find him. They’ve asked us to share this poster.
Captured! HCSO Arrests One Suspect in Yesterday’s Looting of a Property Under Evacuation Order
Today, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department booked one of the suspects in yesterday’s looting of a property under evacuation orders in Trinity County because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. They booked Winkle White, age 38, into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility at 5:21 p.m. This morning, Sheriff...
