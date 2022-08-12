Read full article on original website
AMERINST INSURANCE GROUP LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") provides supplemental information,. which sets forth the major factors that have affected our financial condition. and results of operation and should be read in conjunction with our condensed. consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. Certain statements contained in this Form...
The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings
Enhanced coverage provides greater flexibility and a customizable approach to commercial risk. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Its Operating Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ), collectively referred to as AXIS. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed...
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
Duck Creek Technologies named as a Dominant Provider for its claims management solution by Aite-Novarica Group
Boston , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance has been recognized by. Aite-Novarica Group. in its latest publication, P/C Claims Management Systems Vendor Analysis Report, as a Dominant Provider. Duck Creek. received...
MagMutual to Acquire MDAdvantage Insurance Company
the nation's largest mutual insurer of physicians, and. MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. , have reached an agreement for MagMutual to acquire. . The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval from the. New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. and approval of. MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. , shareholders. The transaction is expected...
Identity Theft Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Hanover Insurance, Erie Indemnity, the Hartford, Allstate, American Family
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Best’s Market Segment Special Report: Global Reinsurers See More Stable and Improved Results With Shift Away From Property Catastrophe Risks
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Given increased losses from not only natural catastrophe events, but from so-called secondary perils as well, along with the pandemic impacts and economic uncertainty, many global reinsurance companies have shifted their business mix into casualty and specialty primary lines where pricing movement is still positive, according to a newAM Best report.
Schillinger Insurance Offers a Wide Range of Commercial Insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan: Business owners can avail commercial risk management coverage through Schillinger Insurance.
Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 -- Schillinger Insurance was established in 1947 and has emerged as one of the most widely trusted providers of home, business, life, and. . It is an integrity-driven independent insurance agency that makes use of technology to deliver risk management solutions to its...
Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
LANDMARK BANCORP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Overview. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company incorporated under the laws of the. and is engaged in the banking business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. , and in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. References to the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"...
Long Island firefighter dies during fundraising event
A 38-year-old volunteer firefighter on Long Island died after going into cardiac arrest during a Sunday gathering.
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
We reached a fair settlement. It is rewarding when the companies and parties responsible for their negligence that cause severe physical and emotional trauma are held responsible" -- Howard P. Lesnik Esq. . MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 15, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2020. , the...
Carver Insurance Services Offers Premium Life Insurance in Lake Elsinore and Murrieta, California: Life insurance acts as an essential financial cushion in case the breadwinner of a family meets an unexpected death.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 -- Carver Insurance Services was founded in 2004. It was the first independent agency in. , one can easily invest in business, car, home, and. . Whether someone is married with kids or has a partner depending on them financially, all people need to...
Delayed raises and renovations: Small businesses face new uncertainties
Construction crews in Montclair, N.J., are working overtime on a $150,000 expansion of Paper Plane Coffee Co., that will double the shop's size to accommodate booming demand and create a new tasting room and events space. At the same time, consumer demand for goods has slowed, and borrowing costs are going up, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in the hope…
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Not a bad...
Cigna + Oscar Expands Footprint to Bring Small Businesses in Philadelphia Access to Cost-Effective Health Plans
Cigna + Oscar will offer small businesses access to affordable, member-first health insurance products in. Includes low cost prescription coverage, behavioral health support, and Cigna’s networks of quality physicians, specialists, and hospitals. PHILADELPHIA. &. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cigna Corporation. (NYSE: CI), a leading global health service company, and.
Benefit hikes blamed on inflation, COVID rebound Officials blame inflation, post-COVID rebound for proposed public health benefit hikes
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Surging inflation and a sharp rise in the use of health services are behind a proposed double-digit increase in health insurance premiums for public workers that have state and local officials fearful of the impact on the workers and taxpayers, officials said Thursday. Speaking to...
100 million people in America are saddled with health care debt
The emergency room sign at O'Bleness hospital in Athens, Ohio. Photo by David DeWitt, OCJ. This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. Elizabeth Woodruff drained her retirement account and took on three jobs after she and her husband were sued for nearly $10,000 by the New York hospital…
Inflation Reduction Act extends health insurance subsidy through 2025
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Enhanced tax credits that helped thousands of people afford health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue until 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act, which on Friday received final approval from Congress. Premium tax credits for people who buy health insurance through healthcare.gov or state-based marketplaces —...
