ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AMERINST INSURANCE GROUP LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") provides supplemental information,. which sets forth the major factors that have affected our financial condition. and results of operation and should be read in conjunction with our condensed. consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. Certain statements contained in this Form...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings

Enhanced coverage provides greater flexibility and a customizable approach to commercial risk. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
InsuranceNewsNet

Duck Creek Technologies named as a Dominant Provider for its claims management solution by Aite-Novarica Group

Boston , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance has been recognized by. Aite-Novarica Group. in its latest publication, P/C Claims Management Systems Vendor Analysis Report, as a Dominant Provider. Duck Creek. received...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

MagMutual to Acquire MDAdvantage Insurance Company

the nation's largest mutual insurer of physicians, and. MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. , have reached an agreement for MagMutual to acquire. . The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval from the. New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. and approval of. MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. , shareholders. The transaction is expected...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Identity Theft Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Hanover Insurance, Erie Indemnity, the Hartford, Allstate, American Family

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Special Report: Global Reinsurers See More Stable and Improved Results With Shift Away From Property Catastrophe Risks

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Given increased losses from not only natural catastrophe events, but from so-called secondary perils as well, along with the pandemic impacts and economic uncertainty, many global reinsurance companies have shifted their business mix into casualty and specialty primary lines where pricing movement is still positive, according to a newAM Best report.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Agency#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Foursurance Agency#Llc Joins San Group
InsuranceNewsNet

Schillinger Insurance Offers a Wide Range of Commercial Insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan: Business owners can avail commercial risk management coverage through Schillinger Insurance.

Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 -- Schillinger Insurance was established in 1947 and has emerged as one of the most widely trusted providers of home, business, life, and. . It is an integrity-driven independent insurance agency that makes use of technology to deliver risk management solutions to its...
BAD AXE, MI
InsuranceNewsNet

Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

LANDMARK BANCORP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Overview. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company incorporated under the laws of the. and is engaged in the banking business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. , and in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. References to the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
InsuranceNewsNet

Carver Insurance Services Offers Premium Life Insurance in Lake Elsinore and Murrieta, California: Life insurance acts as an essential financial cushion in case the breadwinner of a family meets an unexpected death.

Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 -- Carver Insurance Services was founded in 2004. It was the first independent agency in. , one can easily invest in business, car, home, and. . Whether someone is married with kids or has a partner depending on them financially, all people need to...
MURRIETA, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

Delayed raises and renovations: Small businesses face new uncertainties

Construction crews in Montclair, N.J., are working overtime on a $150,000 expansion of Paper Plane Coffee Co., that will double the shop's size to accommodate booming demand and create a new tasting room and events space. At the same time, consumer demand for goods has slowed, and borrowing costs are going up, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in the hope…
MONTCLAIR, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

Cigna + Oscar Expands Footprint to Bring Small Businesses in Philadelphia Access to Cost-Effective Health Plans

Cigna + Oscar will offer small businesses access to affordable, member-first health insurance products in. Includes low cost prescription coverage, behavioral health support, and Cigna’s networks of quality physicians, specialists, and hospitals. PHILADELPHIA. &. NEW YORK. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cigna Corporation. (NYSE: CI), a leading global health service company, and.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
25K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy